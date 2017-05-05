PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is back at practice, four days after sustaining a concussion.
The two-time NHL MVP skated alongside his teammates on Friday morning. He suffered the concussion in Game 3 of Pittsburgh’s playoff series against Washington.
Crosby was a full participant in team drills and cleared for contact. It’s still uncertain whether he will be available for Game 5 on Saturday night in Washington. The Penguins lead the best-of-seven series 3-1.
Pittsburgh forward Conor Sheary, who suffered a concussion in Game 3, also returned to practice. Penguins goaltender Matt Murray, who hasn’t played since suffering a lower-body injury before Game 1 of Pittsburgh’s first-round series against Columbus, worked out on his own before the team’s formal practice began.
Most Read Stories
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Go to counseling to deal with that man-child you married | Dear Carolyn
- 5 shot, 1 woman fatally, in Central District, University District, South Seattle VIEW
- Redhook owner will close and sell large Woodinville brewery, focus on Capitol Hill brewpub VIEW
- More records fall: Median home price hits $722,000 in Seattle and $880,000 on Eastside
___
More AP NHL: http://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.