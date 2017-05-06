WASHINGTON (AP) — Sidney Crosby passed his concussion baseline test and is a game-time decision for the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 against the Washington Capitals.
Coach Mike Sullivan said Saturday that Crosby had a few good days. Winger Conor Sheary is also a game-time decision after passing a baseline test.
Crosby took a hit to the head in Game 3 Monday in Pittsburgh and missed Game 4 Wednesday. He skated in full gear Thursday and took part in a full-contact practice Friday.
Crosby missed the optional morning skate, but Sullivan says the captain has improved enough to make him a possibility for Game 5.
Crosby has two goals and two assists in parts of three games in this series. Pittsburgh leads 3-1.
