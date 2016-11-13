The most-anticipated matchup of Week 10 of the NFL season is the Patriots hosting the Seahawks in primetime, the first meeting of the two teams since the 2015 Super Bowl.

Malcolm Butler made a championship-saving play for New England in that game. His goal-line interception robbed Seattle of a rare second straight NFL crown and gave Tom Brady his record-tying fourth title in the Super Bowl era.

Also, the Pittsburgh Steelers host the surging Cowboys. Dallas seeks an eighth straight victory, which would tie their 1977 team for the longest single-season winning streak in club history.

That team won the Super Bowl. This one has gained at least 400 yards in a franchise-record six consecutive games.

Dallas tight end Jason Witten needs five receptions to pass Andre Johnson for ninth on all-time list (1,062). Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is 12 receptions from passing Heath Miller for second on the franchise list (592).

