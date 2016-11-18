FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will miss Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers with a chest injury, according to the injury report filed by the team on Friday.
Gronkowski was staggered in the second quarter of Sunday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks after taking a hard hit to his chest from safety Earl Thomas. He returned to the game but did not practice all week.
Receiver Chris Hogan is also out for the game with a back injury, the team said.
