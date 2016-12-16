FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick isn’t sure what role newly signed receiver Michael Floyd will play with the team.

Belichick says the Patriots didn’t have depth at receiver, so he was happy to add the 6-foot-2, 220-pound receiver.

Floyd will travel with the team to Denver for Sunday’s game against the Broncos, but Belichick wouldn’t say whether he will be on the active roster.

The Patriots claimed Floyd off waivers on Thursday, one day after he was released by the Cardinals. Arizona let the 2012 first-round draft pick go after he was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and failure to obey a police officer.

Belichick says he’s aware of Floyd’s legal problems and will wait for them to play out.

__

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL.