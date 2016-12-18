The NFL’s 15th Sunday opens with several early-afternoon matchups between teams in playoff position against those trying to finish on a good note or to keep their unlikely postseason hopes alive.

Green Bay travels to struggling Chicago, the 2-11 Jaguars play at Houston and the Steelers play Cincinnati. 5-7. Other 1 p.m. games include Browns-Bills, Lions-Giants, Eagles-Ravens, Colts-Vikings and Titans-Chiefs.

The best matchups are later, including the Patriots at the Broncos at 4:25 p.m. EST. Other late-afternoon games are Raiders-Chargers, 49ers-Falcons and Saints-Cardinals.

Tampa Bay travels to Dallas for the prime-time game.

