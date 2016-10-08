CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has been ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a concussion.
The league’s MVP hasn’t practiced since taking a helmet-to-helmet hit in Sunday’s 48-33 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Derek Anderson will start for Carolina in Newton’s place.
It’s unclear when Newton will return. The Panthers visit the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 16 and then have a bye the following week.
Carolina will also be without three other starters on Monday — running back Jonathan Stewart (hamstring), left tackle Michael Oher (concussion) and cornerback James Bradberry (toe). Defensive tackle Vernon Butler (ankle), the team’s first-round draft pick, is also out.
Outside linebacker Thomas Davis (hamstring), defensive end Charles Johnson (quad) and fullback Mike Tolbert (hamstring) are listed as questionable.
