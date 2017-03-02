Lynne Roberts returned to Seattle this week in hope of making a Pac-12 tournament run with her Utes, but they fell early, losing 72-54 to Arizona State on Thursday at Key Arena

Long before she became head basketball coach at the University of Utah, Lynne Roberts was an energetic, rambunctious 3-point maestro at Seattle Pacific University, where, during her junior season in 1995-96, she set the school single season record for 3-pointers made (82) and attempted (218), that still stands today.

Roberts was also the team manager during her record-setting junior season – penance for lying to her basketball coach Gordy Presnell about her participation in an intramural soccer game despite having to miss spring basketball workouts due to an ankle injury.

“I heard she’d played indoor soccer but couldn’t make it to spring workouts,” Presnell said in a phone interview this week. “I pulled her in to ask about it, and she said, ‘no, she hadn’t.’ But I went to the intramural sports office, pulled out the book and saw that she had scored three goals.”

That incident aside, Presnell said Roberts always had a magnetic charisma to her, and he knew she would someday make a good basketball coach.

“She had great leadership ability and you could just tell that people would follow her,” said Presnell, who led Seattle Pacific to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances in his 18 seasons – including three trips to the Division II Elite Eight.

Presnell’s early read on Roberts’s coaching abilities proved prescient. Four seasons into her first head coaching job at Chico State, Roberts led her team to the NCAA Division II Final Four.

Now, two years into the third rebuilding project of her coaching career, Roberts, 41, is determined to turn things around at Utah.

The Utes have already shown signs of life. In Roberts’ first year, Utah doubled its win total from the 2014-15 season, earning a WNIT appearance and an 18-15 finish.

But as their 72-54 defeat to No. 5 seed Arizona State Thursday afternoon in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament showed, Utah (16-14) has a ways to go.

The 12th-seeded Utes fell behind early against the Sun Devils at Key Arena, converting only four of their first 16 field goal attempts. Roberts squeezed some fight out of her squad in the second quarter, in which Utah outscored Arizona State 18-15. But the Sun Devils opened the second half with a dominant 9-0 rally, and Utah never recovered.

Arizona State (19-11) advanced to the quarterfinals and will face No. 4 seed UCLA (13-5) at 2 p.m. on Friday.

“The start of the first and third quarter was where they won the game. In the fourth quarter, it was just too much to make up,” Roberts said. “The first and third quarter, we missed some good shots, and that just put us in a hole. …I don’t know if it was nerves or youth or what, we played a little tight.”

The season is not over, however. With the Utes still in building mode, a WNIT berth would give Roberts’ young group more valuable post-season experience.

“We’ll regroup,” Roberts said. “I’m hopeful and confident that we’ll get a WNIT bid, and we can still improve on our number of wins and keep moving forward.”

“I’m excited by the opportunity to keep playing,” said Utah’s junior center Emily Potter, an All-Pac-12 defensive team selection who led the Utes against ASU with 10 points and six rebounds. “I’d love to get to 20 wins.”

Last year, the Utes got to the third round of the WNIT, snapping a three-year postseason draught, and perhaps, also contributing to the heightened expectations they faced going into this season.

Learning to play with expectations is just another skill the Utes will have to master in the years to come.

“Last year, there was no expectation, no pressure,” Roberts said earlier this week, as she watched her team practice at her alma mater’s gym, Seattle Pacific’s Brougham Pavilion. “Now, there’s expectation, so there’s that part of it. And then learning how to win, and to also (deal with) the expectations of winning.”

For Utah to find success, it’ll have to find its niche in the murderous Pac-12, which

has four teams in the national top 10 rankings this week, and has arguably been the deepest conference in women’s college basketball this season.

“The Pac-12 is ridiculous,” Robert said. “But I knew that when I took the job. I knew that we weren’t gonna be the number one team in the conference yet. It’s gonna take time. Everywhere that I’ve been, that’s been the case. You take over teams and build them up to championship teams, and that’s what I intend to do at Utah for sure. It doesn’t mean it’s fast or easy.”