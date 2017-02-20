The women’s and men’s championships will be held at King County Aquatic Center in the next two weeks. Olympians competing include four-time gold medalist Katie Ledecky of Stanford.

Some of the nation’s top swimmers, including Olympic star Katie Ledecky, will be in Federal Way over the next two weeks as the Pac-12 men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships return to the King County Aquatic Center.

The women’s swimming and diving championships and the men’s diving championships are Wednesday through Saturday.

The men’s swimming championships are March 1-4.

The Stanford women, led by Ledecky, are ranked No. 1 in the nation, while rival California is ranked No. 2 and USC is No. 5.

Freshman Ledecky, 19, was one of the stars of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, winning four gold medals to give her five total. She specializes in long freestyle races, and has won nine world championships. She is the world record-holder at seven distances.

One of Ledecky’s teammates is Simone Manuel, who won two gold medals and two silver medals in Rio.

California is led by a pair of Olympians. Kathleen Baker and Abbey Weitzeil each won a gold and a silver in Rio.

Cal is ranked No. 2 in the NCAA men’s rankings. The Bears are led by Ryan Murphy, who won three gold medals at Rio and holds the world record in the 100-meter backstroke.

For the daily schedule and ticket information for the women’s swimming and the women’s and men’s diving championships, go to pac-12.com/womens-swimming-diving/championships.

For tickets and information on the men’s swimming championships, go to pac-12.com/mens-swimming/championships.