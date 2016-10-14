Josh Perkins, Gonzaga’s starting point guard, has been cited for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, The Spokesman-Review reported. Zags basketball coach Mark Few did not indicate whether Perkins will face suspension.

Josh Perkins, Gonzaga’s starting point guard, has been cited for physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, The Spokesman-Review reported.

Perkins, 21, a redshirt sophomore, was cited at 4 a.m. Sunday in Spokane. Court records do not indicate whether he was parked in a car or driving when he was cited, the paper reported.

Zags coach Mark Few issued a statement Friday, but did not indicate whether Perkins will face suspension.

“We take this situation very seriously, and we will give Josh the support that he needs to help him learn from this,” Few said in a written statement. “He understands the serious nature of the charge and has made a commitment to the process within the University.”

Perkins’ pretrial hearing will be Nov. 10.

• From North Carolina’s “Late Night With Roy” Williams party to Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” that packed Rupp Arena in Lexington, Friday night featured Midnight Madness-style events around the country.

Similar showcases were set for Michigan State and Arizona, among other schools.

• Oklahoma State forward Tyrek Coger, 22, who died in July after an outdoor team workout, had an enlarged heart and died of natural causes, the state medical examiner’s office concluded.

WNBA

Sparks win to take 2-1 lead in Finals

Candace Parker scored 24 points and Nneka Ogwumike added 21 to lead the host Los Angeles Sparks to a 92-75 victory over Minnesota in Game 3 of the best-of-five WNBA Finals.

The Sparks, who lead the series 2-1, can secure the title at home Sunday.

Los Angeles shot 54.9 percent from the field.

Sylvia Fowles and Rebekkah Brunson scored 14 points each for the defending champion Lynx.

NBA

Davis likely to miss at least 10 days

Forward Anthony Davis, a three-time All-Star, is expected to return to basketball activities in about 10 to 14 days, New Orleans Pelicans officials said. Davis sprained his right ankle during an exhibition game against Houston in China on Wednesday,

Davis has averaged 20.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks during his first four pro seasons.

• The defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers and guard J.R. Smith have reached agreement on a four-year, $57 million deal, ESPN reported.

Golf

Piercy leads opener

Scott Piercy led the Safeway Open, the first tournament of the 2016-17 PGA Tour season, at 14-under par when second-round play in Napa, Calif., was suspended because of darkness after a rain delay.

Piercy pitched in for an eagle on the par-5 ninth hole and had six holes to go in his second round. Johnson Wagner was second at 12 under with four holes left.

Kyle Stanley of Gig Harbor was tied for 10th at 6 under with eight holes remaining.

The projected cut line was 2 under. Andres Gonzales (70) of Olympia was tied for 44th at 3 under. Former Washington Husky Cheng-Tsung Pan (72) was at 2 under.

• American Brittany Lang shot a 7-under 65 to take the second-round lead in the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship in Incheon, South Korea.

Lang was at 10-under 134. Solheim Cup teammate Alison Lee (70) was one stroke back.

ELSEWHERE

• Joe Gibbs Racing drivers swept the top three spots in qualifying for Sunday’s NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Matt Kenseth will start on the pole in the Hollywood Casino 400 after a lap of 192.089 mph. Kyle Busch was second in qualifying and Carl Edwards was third.

Kasey Kahne of Enumclaw will start in 20th and Greg Biffle of Vancouver, Wash., will start 22nd of 40.

• Top-ranked Novak Djokovic of Serbia beat Mischa Zverev of Germany 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament.

• German Angelique Kerber, the world’s top-ranked woman in tennis, lost to Daria Gavrilova of Australia 6-3, 6-1 in the Hong Kong Open quarterfinals.

• A former English Premier League soccer player was found not guilty of rape after an eight-day retrial, ending a five-year case.

Ched Evans, 27, who has played for Manchester City and Sheffield United, wept and hugged his fiancée after the verdict.

Evans admitted to having sex with a teenager in a hotel in north Wales in May 2011 but always insisted it was consensual. He was convicted of rape in April 2012 and released from prison after serving half his five-year sentence.

The rape conviction was overturned in April after an appeal.

• Four-time Olympian KC Boutiette, who is from Tacoma, won the men’s 5,000-meter race on the first day of the U.S. speedskating team’s long-track World Cup qualifying event in Milwaukee.

Boutiette, 46, won in 6 minutes, 43.37 seconds, edging 2014 Olympian Emery Lehman of Oak Park, Ill., by 0.19 seconds.

Speedskaters are competing for spots in World Cup races beginning Nov. 11 in China.