Zach LaVine, a Bothell High School graduate who was traded by Minnesota last week, unquestionably is the focal point of the Chicago Bulls’ rebuilding effort.

CHICAGO – A mere 20 months old when “Space Jam” entered theatres in November 1996, Zach LaVine made up for lost time throughout his childhood, devouring the movie in repeated viewings.

“I know everything about Michael Jordan,” said LaVine, a Bothell High School graduate who was traded by Minnesota to the Chicago Bulls last week. “It’s a great opportunity and humbling and satisfying to be here in these colors and in this city.”

Two-time NBA slam-dunk champion or not, nobody is expecting the 22-year-old LaVine to be the next Jordan. But he unquestionably is the focal point of the Bulls’ rebuild, taking center stage Tuesday even as he sat stage left on a crowded dais alongside team executives John Paxson and Gar Forman, coach Fred Hoiberg, Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen. The latter two represented the two other pieces acquired by Chicago in Thursday’s trade that sent All-Star Jimmy Butler and rookie Justin Patton to the Timberwolves.

LaVine was enjoying a breakout season with the Timberwolves when he tore his left ACL in February, averaging 18.9 points despite being the third option behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. He acknowledged the injury typically takes nine to 12 months to return from and said he is ahead of schedule but will be “safe,” which jibes with the Bulls’ change of direction to rebuilding.

“I’m attacking this injury like I do everything in life, working my butt off for it every day,” the personable LaVine said. “I feel like with my ability, I’m able to come back early. But I really haven’t set a timetable for that. I’m very confident that I’ll come back better. This has given me time to work on my mental game, my strength and learn the game more. I have no fear at all coming back from this.”

Whenever LaVine returns, Hoiberg is pleased to have him.

“You can use him at any perimeter spot,” Hoiberg said. “When a player has that type of athleticism and skill set, it’s exciting to think about the opportunities as far as running in transition and attacking on the break. There are lob plays we can pull out now because of his ability to play above the rim and have highlight-type plays. He can shoot it from anywhere. And he shoots it effortlessly. You can run a lot of different actions for him.”

Everything sounds good in June and July. A full rebuild can be painful and, if executed well, nets at least a top-three pick for the Bulls next June and another high lottery pick in June 2019.

Buckle up. Unlike “Space Jam,” there’s no immediate Hollywood ending.

“We’re not satisfied with being middle of the pack. We’re changing our direction. As you’re going to see, when teams do rebuild, it takes time,” executive vice president Paxson said. “But I think if you do it the right way with high-character people, (fans) will see a product that I think they can be proud of and see hope.”

Note

• Golden State forward Kevin Durant is an NBA champion and this year’s Finals MVP. But partly because of a February knee injury, he wasn’t among the top three in any of the individual regular-season awards announced Monday.

One day later, Durant sent out congratulations via his YouTube page, including for the MVP award won by former Oklahoma City teammate Russell Westbrook.

“I called out this years MVP years ago so you gotta respect my knowledge for the game lol,” Durant wrote. “Huge congrats to Russell Westbrook on MVP, that boy went out there and was a created player on 2k all year, (expletive) balled out. Gotta respect it!”