John Shuster of Superior, Wis., captured his sixth crown at the USA Curling National Championships at Xfinity Arena in Everett.

Winning a national title never gets old for Olympian John Shuster, who captured No. 6 Saturday after defeating Todd Birr’s team 8-6 in the men’s gold-medal game of the USA Curling National Championships at Xfinity Arena in Everett.

With a clutch draw to the button with the final stone of the game, Shuster (Superior, Wis.) and teammates Tyler George (Duluth, Minn.), Matt Hamilton (McFarland, Wis.), John Landsteiner (Duluth, Minn.) and Joe Polo (Duluth, Minn.) concluded an undefeated week with a national title.

Shuster’s team gave up only three steals in 11 games in finishing the week with an 11-0 record.

“It’s a gigantic accomplishment that you just never know was possible — to go undefeated through this entire thing, especially with the great teams we have in the field. It is pretty special,” said Shuster, who led Team USA to a bronze medal at the 2016 World Men’s Championship in Switzerland.

The Shuster rink will now represent the U.S. at the 2017 World Men’s Championship and the Humpty’s Champions Cup, both in Canada in April.

The bronze medalists were Team Clark, featuring Brady Clark (Lynnwood), Greg Persinger (Fairbanks, Alaska), Colin Hufman (Seattle), Philip Tilker (Seattle) and Ken Trask (Seattle).

Sounders tie

Seattle Sounders FC kicked off the Carolina Challenge Cup with a 1-1 draw against the host Charleston (S.C.) Battery. Clint Dempsey played 60 minutes in continuing his comeback from an irregular heartbeat. The Sounders carried a lead into the final seconds of the contest, but surrendered a Kotaro Higashi goal in stoppage time and settled for a 1-1 draw. The Sounders benefitted from a Charleston own goal in the 32nd minute.

Track and field

Geneva Lehnert won the high jump title, and Seattle Pacific came up with big performances in the pole vault and 4×400 relay to win the Great Northwest Athletic Conference women’s indoor title for the 11th time. The Falcons edged Simon Fraser 124 to 120½ in Nampa, Idaho.

Lehnert cleared 5 feet, 5¼ inches to take the high jump. That turned into a high-scoring event for the Falcons as Brooke Benner and Scout Cai finished fourth and in a tie for seventh, respectively.

Michaella Kahns, Cai and Emma Lambert went 3-4-5 in the pole vault, the final field event of the day. Then, the foursome of Kyra Brannan, Lani Taylor, Cheryl Hong and Becca Houk secured third place in the 4×400 relay, posting an NCAA Division II provisional qualifying time of 3:48.80, to provide the final six points needed for the team championship.

On the men’s side, Seattle Pacific junior Peyton Harris took the bronze medal in the 60-meter hurdles. Alaska Anchorage (154 points) easily won its third consecutive championship.

Baseball

Washington scored one run in the eighth inning and four runs in the ninth to defeat host Santa Clara 5-2 in the Huskies’ season-opening game.

Trailing 2-1 in the ninth, UW’s KJ Brady hit a one-out, bases-loaded double off Bryson Spagnuolo into right field that gave the Huskies a 3-2 lead. Catcher Joey Morgan followed with a two-run double off the left-field wall to make it 5-2.

Alex Hardy (1-0) pitched the final 21/3 innings to earn the win for the Huskies. Starter Noah Bremer stuck out a career-high 10 Santa Clara batters but left the game trailing 2-0.

UW lost the second game, 4-3.

• Gonzaga picked up its second win against Duke in as many days, downing the Blue Devils 4-1 at Surprise (Ariz.) Stadium.

Mac Lardner pitched six innings for the Zags (2-1), striking out eight. He scattered eight hits. Justin Jacobs and Gunnar Schubert each drove in a run in the first inning for the Bulldogs.

Hockey

Ethan Bear had two goals and two assists at ShoWare Center in Kent to lead the Seattle Thunderbirds to a 5-3 win over the Portland Winterhawks.

Bear has seven goals and 10 assists in the past eight games.

The T-birds (37-17-3-2) are in second place in the U.S. Division and in third place in the Western Conference of the Western Hockey League.

• Lucas Skrumeda scored in overtime to give the Everett Silvertips a 3-2 victory over the host Swift Current Broncos. Carter Hart made 27 saves for the division-leading Silvertips (36-12-8-2).

Women’s basketball

Hannah Rodrigues scored 13 points — all from the free-throw line — but second-ranked Alaska Anchorage (25-1, 18-0 GNAC) overpowered Seattle Pacific 94-50. The Falcons (17-9, 9-9) dropped their fourth straight.

• Host Idaho beat Eastern Washington 78-51. Delaney Hodgins moved into sixth on the Eagles’ all-time scoring list with 14 points. She has 1,297. Idaho (14-11, 9-5 Big Sky) drilled 13 three-point field goals to snap a three-game regular-season losing streak to the Eagles (14-11, 9-5).