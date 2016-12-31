Ronda Rousey earned $3 million for 48 seconds of work on Friday night.

Hey, it’s great work if you can get it.

Ronda Rousey got paid $3 million to go 48 seconds in her UFC comeback Friday night — which pencils out to a tidy $225 million an hour.

Headlines

• At SportsPickle.com: “George Karl’s book now available in angry Facebook rant form and old-man-yelling-at-the-youth audiobook.”

• At SportsPickle.com: “Cleveland Browns to play at Trump inauguration.”

Beg your pardon

George Karl says he’s surprised by the negative reaction to his upcoming book, “Furious George,” in which he takes shots at Kenyon Martin, Carmelo Anthony and Damian Lillard, to name three.

Looks like we already have our odds-on favorite for the 2017 Steve Urkel “Did I Do That?” Award.

Ground-Dawg Day

And now, for this CFB update: Alabama just punted Washington back to the 10-yard line again.

Pick play

Arkansas tight end Jeremy Sprinkle got sent home just hours before Thursday’s Belk Bowl when he got caught shoplifting — from a sponsoring Belk department store.

Or, as Razorbacks apologists prefer to put it: He had bad hands.

Hold that lion

Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz bought each his offensive linemen a shotgun for Christmas.

Luckily for them, Wentz doesn’t operate out of the wildcat formation.

Talking the talk

• From Fark.com, on the Buccaneers needing wins by themselves, the Colts, Cowboys, Lions, Titans and 49ers — and a Washington-Giants tie — on Sunday to make the playoffs: “So you’re saying there’s a chance?”

• Golf Channel analyst Nick Faldo, during the Ryder Cup, after Brooks Koepka’s drive came to rest against a row of Porta Potties: “He can take relief over there.”

• Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, to the London Daily Mail, on the last time he lifted a weight: “Probably that can of Red Bull the other day.”

• Times reader Bill Lorenger, after season-ending injuries to Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota and Tyler Lockett: “What’s the over-under for broken legs in one NFL weekend?”

Gut 1, gut 2 …

Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi are the least-healthiest states in the U.S., according to USA Today listings.

Guess that’s the price you have to pay for top-notch college football.