Officials did not name the Australian water skier, who suffered a broken leg and back injuries; he was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard
TACOMA (AP) — Authorities say an Australian water skier suffered a broken leg and injured back after crashing at about 100 mph while participating in the World Water Ski Racing Championship in Washington state.
The U.S. Coast Guard says it had a crew with a 45-foot boat at the scene assisting with the event and pulled the injured water skier from the water on Saturday.
The Coast Guard says the person was transferred to emergency responders waiting at a boat ramp near the event being held in Tacoma.
The water skier’s name wasn’t released.
Most Read Stories
- Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger exits Saturday's game after being hit in the face by a pitch (video)
- ‘Incredible shrinking airline seat’ draws U.S. appeals-court rebuke
- As Redfin IPO leaps 44 percent, CEO worries Seattle will become like Bay Area
- Tesla delivers first lower-cost Model 3 cars, but warns of ‘manufacturing hell’
- Washington distracted-driving law has drivers wondering if they can still drink coffee on the road VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.