The Washington State women led early in the fourth quarter before losing 79-69 to No. 6 Maryland in Las Vegas. The Cougars made a mere 7 of 21 free throws, compared with 27 of 38 for Maryland.

LAS VEGAS – Maryland trailed for much of the game, grew frustrated by its miscues and needed to make key plays down the stretch under pressure.

Just what the No. 6 Terrapins were craving after a series of routs.

Brionna Jones had 20 points and 20 rebounds and Maryland pulled away late to beat the Washington State women 79-69 on Saturday at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout.

Maryland (6-0) entered having won each game by at least 32 points, but the fired-up Cougars (4-2) led early in the fourth quarter.

Borislava Hristova scored 25 points on 11-of-19 shooting for WSU. The Cougars hurt themselves by going 7 of 21 from the free-throw line, compared with 27 of 38 for Maryland.

“I’m really proud of our team. I thought we had a good tournament here,” WSU coach June Daugherty said. “We played very well the other night against Nebraska and I thought for about three and a half quarters, we played pretty well against the (number six) team in the country.”

Hristova had struggled in recent games.

“She has not been happy with her play on both ends of the floor,” Daugherty said. “To her credit, she just relaxed a little bit and let the game come to her for a while. Then she got some confidence and she tried to take over the game, which is great to see.”

Zags women win

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands – Jill Barta had 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds as No. 25 Gonzaga cruised to a 71-41 victory over Winthrop to end a two-game losing streak at the Paradise Jam tournament.

Jessie Loera and Kiara Kudron each had 11 points for the Zags (4-2).

Elle Tinkle scored all 10 of her points in the first half as Gonzaga built a 37-17 lead.

Gonzaga opened the tournament with losses to Michigan and No. 10 Florida State.

McPhee excels

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico – Brittany McPhee, a graduate of Mount Rainier High School in Des Moines, scored 22 points to lead No. 11 Stanford to a 78-69 victory over Purdue in the Cancun Challenge title game.

Karlie Samuelson made six three-pointers and had 20 points for the Cardinal (6-1).

Erica McCall contributed 16 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Stanford.

• In other games involving a Pac-12 women’s team, No. 23 Arizona State beat St. John’s 54-41 in Las Vegas; Arizona beat Southern Utah 77-65; California topped Duquesne 88-66; Utah edged Saint Mary’s 63-62; Oregon won 86-49 at Hawaii; and Colorado defeated Southern Methodist 67-50.

Colorado senior Haley Smith, a graduate of Skyline High School in Sammamish, scored a career-high 26 points.

Eastern men win

CHENEY – Jacob Wiley scored 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting and fueled the go-ahead drive in overtime to help Eastern Washington outlast Denver 85-80.

Felix Von Hofe led the Eagles (4-2) with 23 points.

Bogdan Bliznyuk, who owns the only triple-double in program history, almost had another as he finished with 22 points, a career-high 11 assists and nine rebounds. The junior is a graduate of Todd Beamer High in Federal Way.

Notes

• Arike Ogunbowale scored 19 points and the top-ranked Notre Dame women beat visiting Texas Christian 92-59.

In another top-five women’s game, No. 5 Baylor defeated No. 18 DePaul 104-72 in the Gulf Coast Showcase semifinals in Estero, Fla.

• The three top-10 men’s teams in action each won by double-digit margins.

No. 6 Duke overwhelmed Appalachian State 93-58; seventh-ranked Virginia beat Providence 63-52; and No. 9 Xavier defeated Northern Iowa 64-42.