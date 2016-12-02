Borislava Hristova scored 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting to help the Washington State women’s basketball team beat San Diego 83-73 on Friday night.

PULLMAN – Borislava Hristova scored 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting to help the Washington State women’s basketball team beat San Diego 83-73 on Friday night.

The Cougars (5-2) led 58-55 after three quarters and outscored the Toreros 25-18 in the fourth quarter.

WSU made a season-best 51.6 percent of its shots, compared with 45.6 percent for San Diego.

The Cougars scored 33 points off San Diego’s 23 turnovers. The Toreros had 25 points off WSU’s 20 turnovers.

Junior Pinelopi Pavlopoulou had a career-best 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting for the Cougars, and Chanelle Molina added 13 points on 5-for-7 shooting.

WSU made things more difficult for itself with a 13-for-29 showing (44.8 percent) from the free-throw line, though it made 11 of 14 down the stretch. San Diego made 9 of 12 free throws.

Maya Hood had a spectacular game for the Toreros, scoring 27 points on 13-for-18 shooting and pulling down a game-high nine rebounds.

WSU hosts Boise State at 2 p.m. Sunday.

No. 24 Oregon St. women beat Idaho

WAILUKU, Hawaii – Sydney Wiese scored 19 points and No. 24 Oregon State clamped down on Idaho down the stretch for a 60-49 victory in the Maui Jim Maui Classic the Beavers are hosting.

Idaho, which led by as many as 14 points in the second quarter, made a mere three field goals in the fourth quarter, none in the last 2:42, as the Beavers pulled away.

Kolbie Orum added 10 points and Breanna Brown came off the bench to grab a career-high 14 rebounds to go with eight points as the Beavers (4-1) outrebounded Idaho 49-27.

Mikayla Ferenz, who is from Walla Walla, had 10 points for the Vandals (2-4). Idaho shot 31 percent.

Wiese made all 11 of her free throws, while Idaho was 3 of 9 from the line.

The Vandals scored 10 straight points early in the second quarter to open a 29-15 lead, but the Beavers went on a 14-2 run.