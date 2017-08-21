A team from Fairfield, Conn., defeated Walla Walla 14-6 on Monday night, eliminating the Northwest champs from the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa.

A team from Fairfield, Conn., defeated Walla Walla 14-6 on Monday night, eliminating the Northwest champs from the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa.

Walla Walla went 1-2 during the double-elimination tournament.

Men’s golf

Bob Conrad of Clyde Hill and Jacob Rohde of Everett each shot 1-under 71 to earn co-medalist honors at U.S. Mid-Amateur qualifying at Port Ludlow Golf Club. They are the only two players to advance from this qualifier and will compete in the 2017 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship, which will be held Oct. 7-12 at Capital City Club in Atlanta.

• PGA professional Bryce Fisher of Arrowhead Golf Club in Molalla, Ore., shot a 64 and held a two-shot lead after the first round of the Northwest Open Invitational at Wine Valley Golf Club in Walla Walla.

Drag racing

Shawn Cowie, Shane Westerfield and Jeff Lane led the winner’s circle this past weekend during the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Northwest Division event at Pacific Raceways in Kent.

Cowie, from Surrey, B.C., won Top Alcohol Dragster. Westerfield of Anaheim, Calif., took the Top Alcohol Funny Car division. Lane, from North Bend, successfully defended his title in Comp Eliminator.