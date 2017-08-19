Walla Walla defeated Sioux Falls, S.D., 4-3 Saturday to stay alive at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa.

Walla Walla is 1-1 at the double-elimination tournament and plays again Monday in a loser-out game against an opponent to be determined Sunday.

Short-track speedskating

Three-time Olympic medalist J.R. Celski from Federal Way won the men’s 500-meter finals on Day 2 of the U.S. Speedskating Short Track World Cup Qualifier in Kearns, Utah. Celski leads the men’s overall standings.

College football

Eastern Washington’s defense held the offense without a touchdown in EWU’s 72-play scrimmage at Roos Field in Cheney. Interceptions by linebacker Kurt Calhoun, linebacker Trevor Davis Jr., defensive back Brandon Montgomery and defensive back Anfernee Gurley were the highlights.

Hydros

Detroit Unlimited Racing owner Dave Bartush has acquired from Precision Performance Engineering owner Ted Porter the former Budweiser T-5 hull along with the necessary support equipment. The boat hull raced last year as the U-7.