Walla Walla defeated Sioux Falls, S.D., 4-3 Saturday to stay alive at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa.
Walla Walla defeated Sioux Falls, S.D., 4-3 Saturday to stay alive at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa.
Walla Walla is 1-1 at the double-elimination tournament and plays again Monday in a loser-out game against an opponent to be determined Sunday.
Short-track speedskating
Three-time Olympic medalist J.R. Celski from Federal Way won the men’s 500-meter finals on Day 2 of the U.S. Speedskating Short Track World Cup Qualifier in Kearns, Utah. Celski leads the men’s overall standings.
College football
Eastern Washington’s defense held the offense without a touchdown in EWU’s 72-play scrimmage at Roos Field in Cheney. Interceptions by linebacker Kurt Calhoun, linebacker Trevor Davis Jr., defensive back Brandon Montgomery and defensive back Anfernee Gurley were the highlights.
Hydros
Most Read Stories
- Live coverage as the solar eclipse crosses the Northwest, U.S. WATCH
- Your guide to enjoying the eclipse from Seattle
- Friends honor artist’s last wishes with water ballet in a Seattle kiddie pool WATCH
- Battling demons in a community looking to Trump for change VIEW
- Experts answer your burning questions about the 2017 solar eclipse
Detroit Unlimited Racing owner Dave Bartush has acquired from Precision Performance Engineering owner Ted Porter the former Budweiser T-5 hull along with the necessary support equipment. The boat hull raced last year as the U-7.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.