LONDON – A tearful Venus Williams broke down and left her news conference after a first-round victory at Wimbledon on Monday when asked about the fatal automobile accident she was involved in last month.

Williams was driving through an intersection in her Toyota SUV in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on June 9 when she collided with a car being driven by Linda Barson, according to a police report. Barson’s husband, Jerome, 78, was a passenger in the car and he died June 22 from injuries he suffered in the crash, which police said was caused by Williams.

A daughter of the man has since filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Williams, who has not been charged or cited by police.

At the news conference, the 37-year-old Williams was asked if she would like to say anything about the accident.

“There are really no words to describe, like, how devastating and — yeah, I’m completely speechless,” she said. “It’s just — yeah, I mean, I’m just…”

Her voice trailed off as she wiped tears from her eyes. She tried to compose herself until Wimbledon officials asked if she would like to leave. Williams replied, “Maybe I should go.”

She returned, but the moderator emphasized Williams would take questions only about tennis.

A five-time Wimbledon champion, the 10th-seeded Williams beat Elise Mertens of Belgium 7-6 (9-7), 6-4.

On the court, Williams seemed to have compartmentalized her job from the accident. She said she was grateful to return to compete at Wimbledon.

“Today, walking on the court, I love it here, so it’s always a feeling of coming back home,” she said.

On Friday, after news of the accident was first reported, Williams wrote on her Facebook page she was “heartbroken by this accident. My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Jerome Barson and I continue to keep them in my thoughts and prayers.”

Of the accident, Williams’ coach, David Witt, said, “It would weigh on any human being, and Venus is no different.”

Wawrinka, Kyrgios exit early

Third-ranked Stan Wawrinka, a three-time major champion and the runner-up at the French Open last month, dealt with a bothersome left knee and bowed out 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 to Daniil Medvedev, a 21-year-old Russian ranked 49th who had never won a match at a Grand Slam tournament.

“For sure, I wasn’t feeling the way I wanted to feel,” Wawrinka said.

“Apparently,” the 32-year-old from Switzerland said with a smile, “grass is not the best surface for my knee.”

Wawrinka has won each of the other three majors once apiece, but Wimbledon has given him fits over the years. He has yet to get past the quarterfinals.

Another seeded man hobbled by an injury departed when No. 20 Nick Kyrgios, a talented if temperamental Australian, stopped playing because of a hip problem. He dropped the first two sets against Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France before calling it quits.

Defending champion Andy Murray of Britain was healthy enough to overwhelm Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

Murray showed no effects from a hip injury that caused him to call off two exhibition matches last week.