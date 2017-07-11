American Venus Williams and Johanna Konta of Britain were among the players advancing to the Wimbledon semifinals. They meet Thursday.

LONDON – Venus Williams’ mother could not stop smiling. She had just watched her 37-year-old daughter reach the Wimbledon semifinals for the 10th time and, well, the whole thing was a bit hard to believe.

“She says, ‘I love my job!’ and she means it. I guess she’s kind of like a boxer: People think it’s time for her to quit because she’s too old,” Oracene Price said after leaving Centre Court, where the roof was shut because of rain Tuesday. “But she keeps getting back in the ring — and she seems to be doing pretty well. This is really amazing.”

Enjoying a career renaissance deep into her 30s, despite dealing with an energy-sapping disease, Williams rode a strong serve, imposing returns and her court coverage of old to a 6-3, 7-5 victory over French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.

“The competition keeps you growing,” said Williams, who has won five titles at the All England Club. “You have to get better if you want to stay relevant.”

This was Williams’ 100th Wimbledon match, coming in her 20th appearance at the major tennis tournament. The first of her trophies at the grass-court event came in 2000. And for the third match in a row, Williams beat a player who was born in 1997 — after she made her Grand Slam debut that year.

Williams is the lone woman to have reached the fourth round at each of the past six majors, and now she is into her third semifinal in that span. She made it that far at Wimbledon last year, too, before losing, and got to the final at the Australian Open in January, when she was beaten by her younger sister, Serena.

“Who knows if she’s lost a step?” said Venus’ coach, David Witt. “She looks pretty good to me.”

Williams revealed in 2011 she was diagnosed with Sjogren’s syndrome, which can sap energy and cause joint pain. As time went on, there were questions about whether she might retire, especially after a half-dozen first-round losses at majors.

“I just always felt like I have to keep trying,” said Williams, who repeatedly took advantage of Ostapenko’s second serves at around 70 mph. “That’s all I felt like.”

To get to what would be her ninth Wimbledon final, the 10th-seeded Williams will need to win Thursday against No. 6 Johanna Konta, the first British woman in the Wimbledon semifinals since Virginia Wade was the runner-up in 1978.

“I definitely feel that age is not a factor with her,” Konta, 26, said about Williams. “She’s just a tremendous champion, and I feel very, very humbled, and I’m very excited to share the court with her again.”

With Wade, the 1977 champion, sitting in the Royal Box, Konta prevented Simona Halep of Romania from rising to No. 1 in the world by beating her 6-7 (2-7), 7-6 (7-5), 6-4. The result means Karolina Pliskova, who lost in the second round, will replace Angelique Kerber, who departed in the fourth round, atop the rankings next week.

The other semifinal will be Garbine Muguruza of Spain against 87th-ranked Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia. Muguruza, the 2015 Wimbledon runner-up and 2016 French Open champion, defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia 6-3, 6-4. Rybarikova, the lowest-ranked Wimbledon semifinalist since 2008, got past 24th-seeded CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States 6-3, 6-3 in a match suspended at 2-all in the second set because of showers and moved from Court No. 1 to Centre Court so it could be finished indoors.

Rybarikova had never been past the third round in her 35 previous career majors, including seven opening-round exits in a row at Wimbledon from 2008 to 2014. She missed the second half of last season after wrist and knee operations, and her ranking fell out of the top 400.

“I had a really tough time,” Rybarikova said, “and right now, I’m here, and everything paid off.”

In the last men’s fourth-round match, Novak Djokovic of Serbia beat 51st-ranked Adrian Mannarino of France 6-2, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.