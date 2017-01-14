Top-ranked Connecticut surpassed its own NCAA Division I record with its 91st consecutive victory, scoring the first 21 points and romping past Southern Methodist 88-48. The four-time defending NCAA champion Huskies are 16-0 this season.

Coach Geno Auriemma and the Huskies (16-0 overall, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) beat the record streak of 90 his team first accomplished more than six years ago.

“This team is pretty good at just keeping everything on an even keel,” Auriemma said. “Even afterward, there’s a feeling of accomplishment, they feel like they’ve done something significant. But there isn’t this over-the-top screaming and yelling as if we just won a national championship.”

But he told his team the streak perhaps is more significant than winning a national championship.

The four-time defending national champion Huskies haven’t lost since falling in overtime at sixth-ranked Stanford on Nov. 17, 2014.

“I’m not taking for granted at all this is one of the coolest things I’ve ever been a part of,” said UConn’s Katie Lou Samuelson, who scored a game-high 28 points. “Now we can really just focus each game at a time, and not have to worry if we’re keeping it up or not.”

The program’s first 90-game winning streak surpassed the Division I record of 88 straight by the UCLA men’s team coached by the legendary John Wooden. That UConn streak also started after a loss to Stanford, in the 2008 national-semifinal game, and ended with another loss at Stanford on Dec. 30, 2010.

In the 2016 WNBA draft, the graduating portion of the UConn roster provided the top three picks, including Breanna Stewart, who was named the most outstanding player all four years she played in the Final Four and was selected by the Storm.

Going into this season, the Huskies for once lacked a preseason All-American — and they seemingly had an undersized front line, a shallow bench and uncertainty at the all-important point-guard position.

But they did begin with a belief in the system generated by so much success and by Auriemma, who seldom lacks self-assurance.

“Everybody in the whole country has talked about what we’ve lost,” said Kia Nurse, a junior and two-time national champion. “I personally like playing with a chip on our shoulder.”

That chip has turned into a steamrollering boulder.

Auriemma said his team’s focus has been on getting in position for another national-title shot.

“All of sudden you wake up one day, like today, and you realize that along that way, I can’t believe we did this,” he said. “It’s a lot, 91 games is a lot.”

Alicia Froling led SMU (10-7, 1-3) with 16 points.

“What a very, very good team,” first-season Mustangs coach Travis Mays said of UConn. “I hear people say at the beginning of the year UConn was supposed to have a down year. … That’s a program that has championship pedigree, and the culture is there. You go there, they just plug you in and they keep on winning.”

Zags win on road

MORAGA, Calif. – Sophomore Jill Barta had career highs of 33 points and seven steals to help Gonzaga post a 79-75 victory over Saint Mary’s.

Gonzaga (13-4, 4-2 West Coast) trailed by five points before going on a 12-2 run that yielded a 77-72 lead with 28 seconds left. Laura Stockton had seven points during the flurry and Kiara Kudron added five.

“That was a very tough and physical game,” Zags coach Lisa Fortier said. “Saint Mary’s is the kind of team that doesn’t beat themselves; you have to be ready to battle or you will go home unhappy. Our team kept fighting and fighting, and we executed and got stops down the stretch when we needed them most.”