PASADENA, Calif. – Josh Rosen faked a spike and threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Lasley with 43 seconds remaining and UCLA overcame a 34-point deficit to stun Texas A&M 45-44 on Sunday night at the Rose Bowl.

Rosen was 35 of 59 for 491 yards and four touchdowns, and Jalen Starks and Soso Jamabo had touchdown runs for the Bruins in the opener for both teams. UCLA overcame a deficit of more than 20 points for the first time since the 2005 Sun Bowl against Northwestern.

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond was stopped short of the first-down marker on a scramble with 20 seconds left to close out the biggest FBS comeback since Michigan State came from 35 down to beat Northwestern 41-38 in 2006.

UCLA, coached by former Seahawks coach Jim Mora, scored on five straight possessions after trailing 44-10 with 4:08 to play in the third quarter. Rosen threw touchdown passes of 9 and 42 yards to Darren Andrews before finding Theo Howard for a 16-yard score on a broken play with 3:10 remaining.

UCLA got the ball back with 2:39 to go and drove 51 yards in seven plays, including an 11-yard throw and catch to tight end Caleb Wilson. Rosen capped the remarkable comeback with a fade to the far corner of the end zone after faking the spike to freeze Texas A&M’s defense. JJ Molson kicked the winning extra point.

Wilson had 15 receptions for 208 yards, and Andrews had 12 catches for 142 yards.

Trayveon Williams rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns, and Keith Ford added 114 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Texas A&M. The Aggies lost for the second time in six openers under coach Kevin Sumlin.

Notes

• Quarterback Deondre Francois of No. 3 Florida State will miss the rest of the season after tearing the patellar tendon in his left knee in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 24-7 loss to top-ranked Alabama in Atlanta. The sophomore was hurt when he was sacked from behind by Ronnie Harrison.

Freshman James Blackman is likely to be Florida State’s starting QB.

• Howard, a Football Championship Subdivision school, was a 45-point underdog to UNLV on Saturday — and stunned the host Rebels 43-40.

ESPN, quoting sports-betting database BetLabSports.com, said there have been 254 college games since 2005 where one team was favored by at least 40 points. None of those favorites had lost straight up until UNLV did.

Howard’s QB, Caylin Newton, is the younger brother of NFL superstar Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers.