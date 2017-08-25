Palmer, who died last September at age 87, played in an exhibition with Lee Trevino, Fuzzy Zoeller and Corey Pavin – all four U.S. Open winners – at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge (then named TPC at Snoqualmie Ridge) in 2001

With pilot Mike Bryan at the controls, a Boeing 787-8 with an Arnold Palmer umbrella painted on its belly made three low passes over the course to start the Boeing Classic.

The tournament touts the annual flyover over The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge as one of the best opening traditions to a U.S. sporting event.

Palmer, who died last September at age 87, played in an exhibition with Lee Trevino, Fuzzy Zoeller and Corey Pavin – all four U.S. Open winners – at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge (then named TPC at Snoqualmie Ridge) in 2001.

Kelly earns his right to speak

Tournament co-leader Jerry Kelly is a spokesman for the home colon cancer detection kit Cologard. When a public-relations person for the company tried to pitch the story to media Friday morning, he was jokingly told, “Tell Kelly to be the first-round leader and then he can talk about it at the news conference.” That’s exactly what happened.

Co-leader Kelly said, “It (colon cancer) is the second-leading (cancer) killer in the country and nobody talks about it.” The company maintains that everyone over age 50 should be screened for colon cancer. Age 50 happens to be the age of eligibility for the Champions Tour.

Notes

• Marco Dawson fell one birdie shy of tying the Champions Tour record for consecutive birdies when he reeled off seven in a row from No. 14 to No. 2 after starting on No. 10. The record of eight consecutive birdies is co-held by Chi Chi Rodriguez, Jim Colbert, Dana Quigley and Joe Ozaki.

• The three hardest holes Friday were par 4s: No. 4 (4.321 average), No. 3 (4.218) and No. 5 (4.167). The easiest hole was the par-5 first hole (4.590).

• Duffy Waldorf said he got his name from his mother and grandmother because when he was a toddler he kept falling on his rear end. He said they came up with the name Duffy because his father was calling him “Wolfie” and they didn’t like that name. Waldorf plays with elaborately painted golf balls, and his mother, who teaches art, and other relatives are among the artists.

• Seattle native Landon Jackson, making his Champions Tour debut, had two triple-bogeys and shot 81. Pullman High School grad Kirk Triplett also shot 81. Pierce County native Brian Mogg shot 73.

• No player in the field of 78 was bogey-free.

• It takes 800 volunteers to run the tournament, and some use vacation weeks to do it. When volunteer registration opened this year, more than 500 signed up in the first six hours.

• The tournament is being played for the 13th time and is overdue for a hole-in-one. There have been only two — by Tim Simpson (sixth hole) in 2005 and Hale Irwin (ninth hole) in 2011.