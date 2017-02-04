Gonzaga played the school’s first home game as the nation’s No. 1 team Saturday night, and it went pretty much the way each of its games have gone this season. The Zags beat Santa Clara 90-55 to improve to 24-0.

SPOKANE – Gonzaga played the school’s first home game as the nation’s No. 1 team Saturday night, and it went pretty much the way each of its games have gone this season.

Jordan Mathews scored 16 points, Josh Perkins had 15 and Gonzaga beat Santa Clara 90-55 to extend the nation’s longest winning streak in men’s basketball to 24 games.

Zach Collins added 14 points and eight rebounds for Gonzaga, which did not play a home game when it was ranked No. 1 in 2013. While several Top 25 teams stumbled throughout the day, the Zags (24-0 overall, 12-0 West Coast Conference) shot 61 percent from the field and were in control virtually all the way.

“We did a pretty good job of guarding the three-point line and getting out on their shooters,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.

“We made them work for baskets.”

Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga’s leading scorer, did not play after he sprained an ankle in the Zags’ previous game Thursday at Brigham Young.

“There’s a lot of guys on this team that can do a lot of things,” said Perkins, who also had eight assists. “A lot of guys stepped up.”

KJ Feagin scored 18 points and Jared Brownridge had 13 for Santa Clara (13-12, 7-5), which lost on its home court to Gonzaga by 31 points in mid-January.

Santa Clara has dropped 14 consecutive games against the Zags.

The Broncos shot 39.6 percent (19 for 48) and were hurt by a 39-18 rebounding deficit.

“That’s a good sign for us,” Few said of the rebounding advantage.