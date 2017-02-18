Gonzaga coach Mark Few took a rare glance down the road as the top-ranked Zags have a mere two games left in their quest for an undefeated regular season. “Now we can see the light at the end of the proverbial tunnel,” Few said.

“Now we can see the light at the end of the proverbial tunnel,” Few said after Gonzaga beat Pacific 82-61 on Saturday to remain the only undefeated men’s team in NCAA Division I. “We should have a real chance.”

Few had earlier declined to speculate on his team’s hopes of becoming the first team since Kentucky in the 2014-15 season to go undefeated through a regular season.

“It was too early to focus on,” Few said.

No longer.

Remaining for Gonzaga is a road game Thursday at San Diego and a final home game Saturday against Brigham Young.

Few also pointed out Gonzaga’s victory Saturday clinched at least a tie for the program’s 20th West Coast Conference title.

“That’s one of the things I take a lot of pride in,” Few said. “We enjoy the journey. I’m enjoying the heck out of every day of this ride.”

Guard Nigel Williams-Goss, a transfer from Washington, had 18 points and seven assists to lead Gonzaga. Johnathan Williams had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and five players scored in double figures for Gonzaga (28-0 overall, 16-0 WCC), whose 28-game winning streak is the longest in the nation. Zach Collins blocked five shots.

Jack Williams scored 16 points and Ray Bowles had 13 for Pacific (10-19, 4-12), which played Gonzaga tough for a while in Stockton, Calif., on New Year’s Eve before losing 81-61. Pacific played this game without second-leading scorer T.J. Wallace, out with a foot injury.

Pacific was undone by 33.8 percent shooting, compared with 46.4 percent for Gonzaga.

“The Zags are as good as any No. 1 team and could win a national title,” Pacific coach Damon Stoudamire said. “But it will take some luck. Every team that wins gets some luck.”

Neither team shot well early, and Gonzaga held a 21-18 lead midway through the first half.

The Zags closed out the half with a 22-12 run, the last eight points by Williams-Goss, to take a 43-30 lead.

Gonzaga opened the second half with a 10-3 run to extend its lead to 20 points. The lead later grew to 70-43 and the Tigers did not threaten.

“This program is about winning,” Gonzaga senior center Przemek Karnowski said.