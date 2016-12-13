Former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard prevents robbery at gas station by slamming robber.

Talk about the long arm-bar of the law.

A guy who tried to rob a gas station in Coral Springs, Fla., instead got his head slammed into the door and found himself in a rear naked chokehold, courtesy of a 6-7, 300-pound customer who happened to be ex-WWE rassler Shad Gaspard.

Of Cryme Tyme tag-team fame.

Headlines

• At Fark.com: “Giants alert NFL office over Steelers’ under-inflated footballs / League suspends Tom Brady four more games.”

• At TheOnion.com: “NFL implements new court-date attire regulations.”

Carolina pit stop

Chad Knaus, seven-time NASCAR-champion crew chief, was chosen to beat the Panthers’ “Keep Pounding” drum before Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

As an unexpected bonus, he also came in quite handy whenever players needed to pit for new cleats.

Stat of the Week

When the Warriors’ Klay Thompson scored 60 points in just 29 minutes against the Pacers, he had the ball for just 90 seconds and took only 11 dribbles.

David wins

The Seattle Sounders won Saturday’s MLS Cup on penalty kicks in Toronto after getting outshot by a whopping 19-3 in 120 minutes of playing time.

Somewhere, Tex Cobb is smiling.

More candles!

Happy birthday to basketball legend Larry Bird, who turned 60 on Dec. 7.

And his balky back turned 87.

Talking the talk

• Mark Whicker of The Orange County Register, on the 3-11 Rams’ attendance prospects with home games coming up on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day: “The spectators will be more open than the receivers.”

• Spotted on the readerboard outside Kennedy’s Auto Pro in Halifax, Nova Scotia: “Things that tell the truth: small children, drunk people and yoga pants.”

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, after actor Kirk Douglas turned 100: “He’s busy preparing for his next starring role in ‘The Bill Snyder Story.’ ”

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, after South Carolina State running back Joe Thomas, 55, became the oldest to ever play in a Division I football game: “His unofficial stats: 1 carry; 3 yards gained; 2 dentures lost.”

Avoiding danger

Mail carrier, meter reader and newspaper reporter were among the professions making CareerCast’s latest rankings of the 10 most endangered jobs.

Somehow not making the list: Sacramento Kings trophy-duster.