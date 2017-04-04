Swiss tennis champion Roger Federer, winner of 18 Grand Slam singles titles, will play his first match in Seattle on April 29.

Swiss tennis champion Roger Federer, winner of 18 Grand Slam singles titles, will play his first match in Seattle on April 29. Federer will take on American John Isner at KeyArena in an exhibition match to support children’s education in Africa.

Celebrity guests including Bill Gates will also play. Tickets go on sale Thursday with net proceeds benefiting the Roger Federer Charitable Fund/Roger Federer Foundation.

“I believe in the power of people. We know that a good education is a decisive factor to empower children by allowing them to take their future into their own hands,” Federer said in a statement.

Said Gates: “I’m a huge fan of Roger’s work on and off the court. We share a love of tennis (although he might be a little better than I am) and a belief that all children deserve a world-class education.”

Seattle U baseball rallies past Huskies

Visiting Seattle U scored three runs in the seventh inning and held on for a 4-2 nonconference win over Washington at Husky Ballpark.

The Huskies (16-11) held a 2-0 lead through five innings thanks to Willie MacIver’s two-run single before the Redhawks (9-18) got going. Dalton Hurd had a solo homer for Seattle U in the sixth inning.

In the seventh, Michael Ciancio tied it with an RBI single, Jack Reisinger drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly and Austin Lively gave the Redhawks a two-run lead with an RBI single.

Tyler Oldenberg allowed one hit in 31/3 innings of relief to pick up the win.

Women’s golf

Washington claimed the title at the 14-team Hawkeye El Tigre Invitational in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The Huskies finished with a 9-over 873 (295-298-280).

UW was led by freshman Ellen Takada, who tied for second with a 1-under 215 (74-72-69). She was joined in the top 10 by freshman Karen Miyamoto (1-over 217) and sophomore Wenyung Keh (3-over 219). Sophomore Julianne Alvarez tied for 24th with a 7-over 223.

Men’s golf

Seattle University finished third at its Redhawk Invitational at Chambers Bay Golf Course in University Place.

The 18-team field played two par-71 rounds Monday at the 7,223-yard course that hosted the 2015 U.S. Open. The tournament closed with a par-70, 7,057-yard round Tuesday.

The Redhawks finished with a 12-over 860 (286-296-278), seven strokes behind team champion Iowa State (5-over 853). Northwestern’s Dylan Wu won the individual title with a 7-under 205.

Zack Overstreet led SU by shooting a 2-under 210 (72-71-67) for seventh place. Kyle Cornett tied for 12th at 4-over 216.

Women’s soccer

In their first preseason match of 2017, Seattle Reign FC won 3-2 over UCLA in California. Naho Kawasumi scored the first Reign goal in the 15th minute. With five minutes left in the match, Christine Nairn’s free kick found the back of the net for the game-winning goal.

Volleyball

Washington State’s McKenna Woodford is one of 12 players chosen for the U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Volleyball Team that will tour Thailand in May, USA Volleyball announced.