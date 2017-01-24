No. 1 Villanova, No. 2 Kansas and No. 4 Kentucky all lost on the road Tuesday. Third-ranked Gonzaga (20-0) plays twice before the next polls come out Monday. The Zags are the lone unbeaten NCAA Division I men’s team.

MILWAUKEE – Katin Reinhardt made two free throws with 11.6 seconds left, Villanova’s Jalen Brunson and Darryl Reynolds missed chances to tie near the basket in the final seconds, and Marquette upset the top-ranked Wildcats 74-72 on Tuesday night.

The Golden Eagles (14-6 overall, 5-3 Big East) roared back from a 17-point deficit for a season-defining victory over the defending NCAA champion Wildcats (19-2, 7-2), who have been ranked No. 1 for a total of seven weeks this season.

Meanwhile, second-ranked Kansas — which was a 2½ -point underdog — lost 85-69 at No. 18 West Virginia, and fourth-ranked Kentucky suffered an 82-80 setback at Tennessee.

Those outcomes would seem to give No. 3 Gonzaga (20-0) a good chance of being voted No. 1 in the polls Monday if the Zags can win games against San Diego on Thursday and at Pepperdine on Saturday.

For the first time since Jan. 21, 2012, three of the top four teams in the AP poll lost on the same day.

“You’ve got to put a whole 40 minutes together. Sometimes you get on the road and a team gets hot,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “If you don’t finish the 40 minutes, they’ll get you.”

Reinhardt, a senior guard who transferred to Marquette after stints with NCAA tournament squads at UNLV and USC, scored 19 points.

• Esa Ahmad broke out of a shooting slump with a career-high 27 points to lead West Virginia (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) to a decisive victory over Kansas.

The Mountaineers beat Kansas (18-2, 7-1) for the fourth straight time in Morgantown and snapped the Jayhawks’ 18-game winning streak.

Ahmad scored West Virginia’s first eight points.

“We didn’t guard him and he got off to a great start,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “Of a team that played exceptionally well tonight, I thought he was probably the best player in the game.”

• Robert Hubbs III scored 25 points to lead host Tennessee (11-9, 4-4 Southeastern) past Kentucky (17-3, 7-1), which came in with a seven-game winning streak.

“Tennessee was better than us tonight,” Wildcats coach John Calipari said. “They deserved to win the game. It would have been a shame if we’d made a three or something crazy and had won the game.”

• Connecticut, the No. 1 women’s team, extended its NCAA-record winning streak to 94 games by romping 91-44 at East Carolina.

NCAA committee to reveal early seeds

NEW YORK – The selection committee for the NCAA men’s tournament is getting into the bracketology business and borrowing an idea from the College Football Playoff, hoping it will get more fans thinking about March Madness in February.

The NCAA and CBS Sports announced that for the first time, the committee will give a look at its top 16 seeds one month before the 68-team field locks in March 12.

The top four teams in each region will be revealed on Feb. 11 during a March Madness preview show on CBS.

It is the first time the men’s basketball selection committee has revealed its thinking during the season, giving teams an idea beyond outside rankings of where they stand heading into the tournament.

Bracketology, the art and science of projecting the final tournament field, has become a staple of college-basketball coverage for media outlets. During the final month of the season, prognosticators are updating their brackets daily.

“We value the interest bracketologists bring to the process and the tournament,” said Dan Gavitt, NCAA vice president of men’s basketball championships. “All the bracketologists are good, but only one group has the final say.”

The 68-team tournament field consists of 36 at-large teams and 32 conference champions that automatically qualify.