“This Tour has been my toughest yet,” the 32-year-old Froome said after beating Rigoberto Uran of Colombia by 54 seconds in the 21-stage event.

PARIS – After the champagne bubbles fade and Chris Froome drifts away from his Sunday-night celebrations to reflect on a fourth Tour de France victory, he might do so with greater fondness than the others.

The first, in 2013, brought the bursting pride of a first success. But he won by more than four minutes, as he did last year. Although Nairo Quintana finished a little more than one minute behind him in 2015, this year’s victory — by 54 seconds — over another Colombian, Rigoberto Uran, tastes sweeter.

Team Sky rider Froome temporarily lost the race lead to the daring Italian Fabio Aru of the Astana team in the Pyrenees on a huge climb to the ski station of Peyragudes.

On July 16 in Rodez, Froome was forced to change his rear wheel in the final 25 miles after a spoke broke. He got dropped, drifting far behind the peloton.

“I was just standing there on the side of the road with my teammate Michal Kwiatkowski,” Froome recalled. “I thought it was potentially game over.”

Riding with unchained fury, Kwiatkowski and Britain’s Froome bridged the gap — and saved his Tour.

Fast forward to Saturday’s penultimate stage in Marseille and a time trial — one of his strongest disciplines. Froome was right back in the ascendancy and closing in on Tour victory No. 4.

Yet the future champion was jeered by some fans at the Stade Velodrome soccer stadium as he began his ride, and more jeers followed along the route.

Froome had urine chucked over him on a previous Tour, so booing was hardly going to unsettle him. He was almost chivalrous on the podium Sunday, addressing fans in admirable French.

“Thank you for the welcome and your generosity,” he said, with unintentional irony. “Your passion for this race makes it really special. I fell in love with this race.”

Dylan Groenewegen of the Netherlands won the largely ceremonial final stage, which ended in Paris.