LOS ANGELES – Stanford swimmer Katie Ledecky won the Honda Cup as the nation’s top collegiate female athlete of the year.

Ledecky won five medals, including four golds, and set two world records at last summer’s Rio de Janeiro Olympics. She capped an impressive freshman season at Stanford with five national titles at the NCAA championships.

Washington basketball standout Kelsey Plum, who set the NCAA career scoring record, and track-and-field athlete Kendell Williams of Georgia were the other finalists.

Ledecky, who is from Bethesda, Md., became the first NCAA swimmer in 29 years to win individual titles in the 200-, 500- and 1,650-yard freestyles, and was a member of Stanford’s American record-setting 400 and 800 free relays.

Ledecky is the second freshman to win the award; swimmer Tracy Caulkins of Florida did it in 1982.

Ledecky, 20, didn’t attend Monday’s ceremony at USC because she is preparing for the U.S. national championships in Indianapolis.