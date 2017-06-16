More than 18,000 people will race in Seattle this weekend as part of the Rock ’n’ Roll Seattle Marathon and half-marathon, which also includes a 5K race. The races, which include participants from all 50 states and 30 countries, will cause street closures on Sunday.

The marathon and the half-marathon on Sunday begin at Husky Stadium and end at CenturyLink Field. Saturday’s 5K will take place near the Museum of Flight. For the first time, the event will last two days and include a 5K.

Most of the closures will be in effect from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. After the marathon and half-marathon begin at 6:30 a.m., the roads will reopen once the last participant has crossed that point.

On Saturday and Sunday, Occidental Avenue will be closed from S Royal Brougham Way to S King Street. According to race officials, Sunday’s road closures include but are not limited to the following:

• Montlake Boulevard NE (whole road) closed from NE 45th Street to NE Pacific Street.

• McGilvra Boulevard E (whole road) closed from E Garfield Street to E Denny Blaine Place.

• Lake Washington Blvd S (whole road) closed from E. Denny Blaine Place to E. Alder Street.

• Lakeside Avenue S/Lake Washington Boulevard S (whole road) closed from E Alder Street to S Adams Street.

• Lake Washington Boulevard S (whole road) closed from S Adams Street to Seward Park Road.

• S Genesee Way/S Genesee Street (whole road) closed from Lake Washington Boulevard to S Rainier Avenue S.

• Rainer Avenue S (southbound) closed from S Genesee Street to S Dakota Street.

• S Dearborn Street/Seattle Boulevard S (eastbound) closed from Rainer Avenue S to 4th Avenue S.

• Alaska Viaduct Way/Aurora Avenue N (northbound) closed from S Hudson Street to Halladay Street.

Both the marathon and half-marathon participants will cross Montlake Bridge before running through Washington Park Arboretum and the Madison Park neighborhood. The participants will run along the edge of Lake Washington, and then the marathoners will run on the Alaskan Way Viaduct before finishing at CenturyLink Field.

Of the 18,000 participants, the majority, about 13,000, will be running the half-marathon, according to Alex Bennett, who is the vice president of events for the Rock ’n’ Roll marathon series. Approximately 3,500 people will run the marathon, while the 5K will include about 1,500 runners. Bennett expects around 20,000 spectators, who will accompany the live bands lining the course.