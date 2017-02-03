Tara VanDerveer became the second NCAA women’s coach to reach 1,000 career victories when No. 8 Stanford beat visiting USC 58-42.

STANFORD, Calif. – Watching warmups as usual from one corner of the court near Stanford’s bench, Tara VanDerveer shared a little something.

“I told our team, ‘I’d be lying if it was just any other game, but we will play bigger games than this,’ ” she said.

She repeated that as her players made confetti angels spread on the floor Friday night celebrating yet another remarkable moment in their coach’s Hall of Fame career — victory No. 1,000.

VanDerveer held a bouquet of red roses in one hand and a commemorative trophy from the Pac-12 in the other as tributes played on the big screen.

VanDerveer became the second NCAA women’s coach to reach 1,000 career victories when No. 8 Stanford beat USC 58-42 at Maples Pavilion.

She joined Tennessee legend Pat Summitt, a friend who died last summer with 1,098 wins to her name, as the only women in the elite club. Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski is the only Division I men’s coach with at least 1,000. VanDerveer is 1,000-228 in her career.

Players presented her with a framed jersey with the number 1,000 on it.

“Our team won’t believe this, but I am really speechless,” said an emotional VanDerveer, 63, as fans chanted “Tara! Tara!”

VanDerveer has coached for 38 seasons — 31 at Stanford after previous stops at Idaho and Ohio State. She won NCAA titles in 1990 and ’92.

VanDerveer almost didn’t accept the Stanford job all those years ago, unsure she could turn the Cardinal program into a perennial powerhouse. Instead, she has groomed many future WNBA stars while doing so with class and humility. She has adapted by changing offenses multiple times to best fit her roster.

She acknowledged she might have reached 1,000 a lot faster if she stayed at Ohio State.

“Words cannot accurately describe how many lives she has actually touched,” USC coach Cynthia Cooper-Dyke said. “One thousand wins is unimaginable.”

Karlie Samuelson scored 21 points as the Cardinal (20-3 overall, 10-1 Pac-12) won its seventh straight.

“I have more than 1,000 memories of coaching,” VanDerveer said. “It’s a special evening, and I’m moving on to 1,001 Monday night.”

Kristen Simon led cold-shooting USC (12-10, 3-8) with 11 points.

WSU women lose

BOULDER, Colo. – Kennedy Leonard scored 16 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter to help Colorado pull away and defeat the Washington State women 70-58.

Washington State (9-13, 4-7 Pac-12) led 49-39 before Colorado (13-9, 3-8) outscored the Cougars 31-9 in the fourth quarter. WSU made 12 turnovers in that quarter.

Ivana Kmetovska scored 16 points for the Cougars, who have lost five of their last six games.

• Marie Gulich had 18 points and 10 rebounds, leading No. 11 Oregon State to a 54-45 victory at No. 23 Arizona State.

The Beavers (21-2, 10-1 Pac-12) have won six straight and remained tied with Stanford for the conference lead. The Sun Devils (14-8, 5-6) have lost five of their last six.

Oregon State’s Sydney Wiese, who is from Phoenix, added 16 points.

With more than 200 of her friends and family cheering her on, Wiese made 6 of 11 shots, including 4 of 6 threes.

“To be able to come home in front of my friends and family, it means the world to me,” Wiese said. “These people have been with me, helped me, since Day One.”

• Mi’Cole Cayton scored a career-high 18 points and Courtney Range had a double-double to help host California beat No. 13 UCLA 80-77.

Range had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Cal (16-7, 4-7).

Jordin Canada led the Bruins (17-5, 8-3) with 26 points.

• Ruthy Hebard contributed 22 points and 14 rebounds to lead Oregon past host Arizona 79-65.

Oregon (15-8, 5-6 Pac-12) dropped the Wildcats (11-11, 2-9) to the bottom of the conference.