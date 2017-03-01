The Lower Columbia River spring chinook season is open through April 6 for boat and bank fishing.

The first signs of an early spring have arrived with anglers along the Lower Columbia River reporting the first catches of spring chinook.

“We are hearing of a few more spring chinook caught although the Columbia was pretty high, muddy, and there is lots of debris coming down the river,” said Joe Hymer, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist.

The Lower Columbia River spring chinook season is open through April 6 for boat and bank fishing from the mouth at Buoy 10 upstream to Beacon Rock, and bank fishing only from Beacon Rock to Bonneville Dam. Daily limit is two salmon, but only one may be a hatchery-marked chinook.

The one-day smelt fishery in the Cowlitz River last Saturday was a bust with very few smelt caught, and at this point no more days to dip-net have been announced. The commercial fishery Monday was very slow.

No reports were out for the eastern Washington lakes’ trout opener Wednesday, but snow, ice and nasty weather conditions likely put a damper on success.

Pretty much all the east-side lakes were still frozen over with thick ice, and the only open water was the northern third to half of Martha Lake and all of Lenice Lake.

Those who still want to get out should head to the Tucannon Lakes, which are free of ice and will be stocked. Many southeastern wildlife areas like Wooten Wildlife Area are open for public access. The good news is there should plenty of fish once the situation thaws out.

The biggest turnout of razor clam diggers occurred Saturday during a six-day dig at Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks beaches.

“We had a good opener Saturday, and it was the biggest crowd we’ve seen so far this season with 17,800 diggers, and most had their limits,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager. “I looked back at records and some of our biggest crowd days happen during this time period, and maybe folks are just getting cabin fever.”

The next dates planned for evening low tides are March 9 at Mocrocks; March 10 at Copalis; March 11 at Mocrocks and Kalaloch; and March 12 at Copalis and Kalaloch. Final approval could be made by Friday.

Others are planned for evening low tides are: March 24 and 26 at Mocrocks; and March 25 at Copalis. Switching to morning low tides are: March 30 and April 14, 16 and 27 at Mocrocks; March 31 and April 30 at Copalis and Kalaloch; April 1 and 29 at Mocrocks and Kalaloch; and April 2, 13, 15 and 28 at Copalis.

Long Beach remains closed due to elevated levels of domoic acid, a natural toxin produced that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities. The good news is the first set of test results showed levels fell below the action level.