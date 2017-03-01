The Lower Columbia River spring chinook season is open through April 6 for boat and bank fishing.
The first signs of an early spring have arrived with anglers along the Lower Columbia River reporting the first catches of spring chinook.
“We are hearing of a few more spring chinook caught although the Columbia was pretty high, muddy, and there is lots of debris coming down the river,” said Joe Hymer, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist.
The Lower Columbia River spring chinook season is open through April 6 for boat and bank fishing from the mouth at Buoy 10 upstream to Beacon Rock, and bank fishing only from Beacon Rock to Bonneville Dam. Daily limit is two salmon, but only one may be a hatchery-marked chinook.
The one-day smelt fishery in the Cowlitz River last Saturday was a bust with very few smelt caught, and at this point no more days to dip-net have been announced. The commercial fishery Monday was very slow.
No reports were out for the eastern Washington lakes’ trout opener Wednesday, but snow, ice and nasty weather conditions likely put a damper on success.
Pretty much all the east-side lakes were still frozen over with thick ice, and the only open water was the northern third to half of Martha Lake and all of Lenice Lake.
Those who still want to get out should head to the Tucannon Lakes, which are free of ice and will be stocked. Many southeastern wildlife areas like Wooten Wildlife Area are open for public access. The good news is there should plenty of fish once the situation thaws out.
The biggest turnout of razor clam diggers occurred Saturday during a six-day dig at Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks beaches.
“We had a good opener Saturday, and it was the biggest crowd we’ve seen so far this season with 17,800 diggers, and most had their limits,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager. “I looked back at records and some of our biggest crowd days happen during this time period, and maybe folks are just getting cabin fever.”
The next dates planned for evening low tides are March 9 at Mocrocks; March 10 at Copalis; March 11 at Mocrocks and Kalaloch; and March 12 at Copalis and Kalaloch. Final approval could be made by Friday.
Others are planned for evening low tides are: March 24 and 26 at Mocrocks; and March 25 at Copalis. Switching to morning low tides are: March 30 and April 14, 16 and 27 at Mocrocks; March 31 and April 30 at Copalis and Kalaloch; April 1 and 29 at Mocrocks and Kalaloch; and April 2, 13, 15 and 28 at Copalis.
Long Beach remains closed due to elevated levels of domoic acid, a natural toxin produced that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities. The good news is the first set of test results showed levels fell below the action level.
|Fishing Report
|Location
|Comment
|Marine areas
|Strait of Juan de Fuca from Sekiu to Port Angeles and northern Puget Sound have been fair to good for winter hatchery chinook. Best action is west of Sekiu, Winter Hole, Coyote Bank, Freshwater Bay, Double Bluff off Whidbey Island, Midchannel Bank off Port Townsend, Possession Bar and Point No Point. The Bill Hayes Hot Plug’s Blackmouth Derby was last Saturday on Camano Island with 95 anglers catching 16 fish. First place was Blake Wickstrom with a 12.5-pound hatchery chinook. San Juan Islands are closed for salmon and will likely reopen in early April. Coastal bottom fishing opens March 11. The Everett Blackmouth Derby is March 18. Details: www.everettblackmouthderby.com. Fair for chinook in Saratoga Pass, Elger Bay, Hat Island and Columbia Beach. Chinook fishing in south-central Puget Sound is open daily through April 30; Hood Canal is open daily through April 30; and southern Puget Sound is open daily through June 30.
|Biting: YesRating: ★★★
|Statewide rivers
|
Lower Columbia tributaries are in good fishing condition, and more winter steelhead were checked in creel samples along with one spring chinook in Kalama and some reports from Cowlitz. Lewis is closed for spring chinook but open for hatchery steelhead. Fair for sturgeon in Bonneville, The Dalles and John Day pools of Columbia. Good for walleye in The Dalles and John Day pools. The northern coastal rivers improved for steelhead in Bogachiel, Calawah, Sol Duc, Hoh, Queets, Quinault and Salmon. Rocky Ford Creek offers good trout fly-fishing.
|Biting: YesRating: ★★
|Statewide lakes
|In Skamania County, Ice House Lake was planted with 1,030 trout Feb. 21-22; and Little Ash Lake got 30 trout Feb. 21. Also fair to good for planted trout at Battle Ground Lake, Klineline Pond, Fort Borst Park Lake and Lake Sacajawea. Goodwin in Snohomish County is worth a try for planted trout. Fair for cutthroat trout in Lake Washington. Very good for large-sized kokanee in Lake Roosevelt. Fair to good for lake trout and kokanee in Lake Chelan.
|Biting: YesRating: ★★
