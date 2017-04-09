Sergio Garcia finally showed he has what it takes to win a major tournament, and he has a green jacket to prove it. He overcame a two-shot deficit with six holes to play in the Masters and beat Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff.

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Sergio Garcia finally showed he has what it takes to win a major tournament, and he has a green jacket to prove it.

Needing his best golf on just about every shot in the final hour at the Masters, Garcia overcame a two-shot deficit with six holes to play and beat Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff Sunday for his first major after nearly two decades of heartache.

No one ever played more majors as a pro — 70 — before winning one for the first time.

Garcia got rid of the demons and the doubts with two big moments on the par 5s — one a par, the other an eagle — in closing with a 3-under 69. It was never easy until the end, when Rose sent his drive into the trees on the 18th hole in the playoff, punched out and failed to save par from 15 feet.

That gave the 37-year-old Spaniard two putts from 12 feet for the victory, and his first putt swirled into the cup for a birdie. He crouched in disbelief, and shouted above the loudest roar of the day.

Rose, who also closed with a 69, lovingly patted Garcia’s cheek before they embraced. Rose then tapped Garcia on the heart, which turned out to be a lot bigger than anyone realized.

“Ser-gee-oh! Ser-gee-oh!” the delirious gallery chanted to Garcia, who couldn’t contain his emotion.