The Thunderbirds are smokin’.

Keegan Kolesar scored two goals in Seattle’s dominant first two periods as the T-birds completed a four-game sweep of Everett in the second round of the WHL Western Conference playoffs, topping the Silvertips 4-1 in front of 5,438 Friday night at ShoWare Center in Kent.

“We just didn’t stop working,” Kolesar said when asked what made Seattle so effective Friday after winning each of the previous three games by one goal. “They’re a hardworking team, and they really set the pace. We pride ourselves on working just as hard, or harder, and that was the case tonight. We won a couple more battles than them.”

Seattle is 8-0 in the 2017 playoffs and 20-1 in postseason games against Western Conference opponents the last two years.

What is the postseason secret?

“I respect the heck out of all the players in there,” coach Steve Konowalchuk said outside the T-birds’ celebratory locker room. “It really starts with the leadership in there.”

The victory lifts the Thunderbirds into the Western Conference finals for the second straight year. They will open at home against the Kelowna Rockets on Friday.

Seattle scored twice in each of the first two periods and maintained constant offensive pressure. The T-birds outshot Everett 17-6 in the second period and 31-25 for the game.

Kolesar, who has a team-high six postseason goals, was in the penalty box moments before Seattle’s first goal 14:03 into the game. Donovan Neuls intercepted a pass just outside the Seattle blue line with a clear path toward the net, sliding the puck under goalie Carter Hart with a quick left-handed wrist flick.

Kolesar scored less than three minutes later, deflecting a Turner Ottenbreit shot from the blue line past Hart. Alexander True and Kolesar assisted on a power-play goal by Mathew Barzal in the second period.

Everett broke through when Dominic Zwerger snagged a loose puck in the Seattle end and scored a short-handed goal with 9:55 left in the second period, cutting the T-birds’ advantage to 3-1.