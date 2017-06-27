Teams will meet each other 10 times, starting Oct. 22.

The WHL champion Seattle Thunderbirds start the 2017-18 regular season against the Tri-City Americans on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:05 p.m. at the ShoWare Center in Kent.

The T-birds will be at home for the first two games of the regular season. Their first away game is against the Portland Winterhawks on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m.

The Everett Silvertips also will open the season Sept. 23 at home against Portland at 7:05 p.m.

Everett’s first matchup of the season against the Thunderbirds is Sunday, Oct. 22 (4:05 p.m.), highlighting the return of “Pink The Rink” and the first matchup since last season’s second-round playoff series.

The T-birds will take on the Silvertips 10 times this season. The rematch of last year’s WHL championship series against the Regina Pats is Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 7:05 p.m. at ShoWare Center.

Garfield’s Harrison commits to Ducks

Tre’Shaun Harrison shut down his recruiting trail Tuesday. The Garfield wide receiver announced via his Twitter account he committed to Oregon for the Class of 2018.

“After having a conversation with my family I have decided to shut down my recruiting and commit to the University of Oregon,” Harrison wrote in the post.

Harrison, 6 feet 2 and 190 pounds, is the No. 2 recruit in the state, according to Scout and ESPN. The four-star athlete is a top-20 prospect in the nation by multiple recruiting sites, receiving scholarship offers from 12 different programs.

“I chose Oregon because I felt it would fit me best,” Harrison wrote in a Twitter direct message. “The staff (is) very cool, I liked the vibe there and the facility was very nice.”