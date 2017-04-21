The Seattle Thunderbirds finally got a power play, and Ethan Bear was going to make sure it counted. The defenseman ripped a one-timer into the net with 11.2 seconds left to lift the Seattle Thunderbirds to a 5-4 victory over the Kelowna Rockets.

The defenseman ripped a one-timer into the top shelf of the net with 11.2 seconds left in regulation to lift the Seattle Thunderbirds to a 5-4 victory over the Kelowna Rockets on Friday night at ShoWare Center in Kent.

Seattle has a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series to decide the Western Hockey League’s Western Conference championship.

Bear, who has four goals and 14 points in nine games in the playoffs, wasn’t sure how he was left alone in the faceoff circle or how Austin Strand got the puck to him.

“I wasn’t sure how he got the puck to me or how much I got of it,” Bear said. “I just shot it and saw the puck go in the top shelf and the light go on.”

Bear, a fifth-round pick of the NHL Edmonton Oilers who is known for having one of the best one-timers in the WHL, has certainly had shots harder, but never more accurate.

The victory extends the remarkable winning streak for Seattle rookie goaltender Carl Stankowski to 9-0 in the playoffs — after he seldom played in the regular season.

After Kelowna scored two power-play goals to tie the score at 4-4 in the third period, Bear responded on only the second power play of the game for the Thunderbirds.

Bear blasted in his winning shot from the left faceoff circle as Seattle received a power play with exactly two minutes left in the third period after Kelowna shot the puck out of play.

Sami Moilanen and Turner Ottenbreit scored in the third period to help Seattle to a 4-2 lead.

Kelowna was 3 of 7 on the power play, with Seattle 1 for 2.

“There were definitely some interesting things that happened out there today,” Thunderbirds coach Steve Konowalchuk said, “but…”

With that, his voice trailed off and he just laughed.

Stankowski, a native of Calgary who just turned 17, was 3-0 with one shootout loss in the regular season playing behind starter Rylan Toth.

When Toth was injured late in the season, Stankowski took over. He had four victories against the Tri-City Americans in the opening round of the playoffs, then four more against the Everett Silvertips.

Now he has one victory against Kelowna and is one big reason the Thunderbirds are three wins from repeating as conference champions.

Stankowski made 29 saves, several of the acrobatic variety, to keep Seattle in a game it was outshot 33-25.

Seattle scored first at the 10-minute mark of the opening period when Ryan Gropp rang a hard shot off the post that trickled in.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Kent on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.