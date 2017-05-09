Danny Green scored seven of his 16 points in overtime, and the host San Antonio Spurs overcame an injury to Kawhi Leonard to beat James Harden and the Houston Rockets 110-107. Harden’s line: 33 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, 9 turnovers.

SAN ANTONIO – Danny Green scored seven of his 16 points in overtime, and the San Antonio Spurs overcame an injury to Kawhi Leonard to beat James Harden and the Houston Rockets 110-107 on Tuesday night to take a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series.

Leonard, who is the Spurs’ best player, had 22 points and 15 rebounds in 38 minutes before exiting with an injured right ankle. Leonard stepped on Harden’s foot with 5:37 left in the third quarter and then played limited minutes before sitting out overtime.

Harden collected 33 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, but he also made nine turnovers.

Harden had a chance at a potential tying three-pointer in the final seconds of overtime, but the shot was blocked from behind by Manu Ginobili. Harden was 4 for 15 on three-point attempts and 7 for 9 on two-point shots.

Harden played solid defense, helping hold forwards Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge to 15-for-42 shooting as he rotated assignments in Houston’s smaller lineup.

Game 6 is Thursday in Houston. The Rockets have lost four straight series that were tied 2-2.

Each team stalled at the start of overtime. Patrick Beverley made a three-pointer with two minutes remaining for the first points of OT, giving Houston a 104-101 lead.

Green made a go-ahead three-pointer and converted a three-point play to make the score 109-107 Spurs with 30.1 seconds left.

Two questionable plays closed regulation with the score tied at 101.

Harden was whistled for a charge after dribbling all but a few seconds off the shot clock before driving to the basket against Jonathon Simmons.

The Spurs, meanwhile, failed to take a shot on their final possession of the fourth quarter, with Patty Mills banking in a three-pointer after the buzzer sounded.

Note

• Boston guard Isaiah Thomas can’t believe Golden State forward Draymond Green is calling anyone else a dirty player, let alone Celtics teammate Kelly Olynyk.

“I don’t know how he can call anybody dirty,” former Washington Huskies standout Thomas said of the rugged Green. “But it is what it is. Everybody’s got a comment or something to say about others, I guess. It’s a joke that he said that.”

Green said on his Dray Day podcast he doesn’t respect former Gonzaga player Olynyk and thinks the Celtics’ 7-footer is a dirty player.

Green was reacting to an incident Olynyk had with Washington Wizards player Kelly Oubre Jr., who was suspended for a game because he shoved Olynyk after the Boston player set a hard screen.

Green later tweeted something seemingly meant as a response to Thomas, whose Celtics are tied with the Wizards 2-2 with Game 5 of their East semifinal set for Wednesday: “Just get through that series bro … ”

Olynyk also took exception to Green’s criticism.

“It’s ridiculous,” Olynyk said. “I mean (I) know who I am, I know what I do, what I stand for. My teammates know and that’s all that matters.”