Ryan Doherty was a 7-footer with dreams of becoming the next Randy Johnson. After baseball ended, Doherty found an athletic career on the pro beach volleyball tour, which will be at Lake Sammamish Park this weekend.

Ryan Doherty didn’t want to be a person who said he would do something but never follow through, so he made a promise to himself. Once his savings account hit $5,000, he would have two weeks to leave New Jersey and begin his drive out West.

In 2009, Doherty was working at the front desk of a gym and going to the casinos in Atlantic City. After a couple of lucky nights in a row, Doherty’s savings reached the benchmark. He packed his jeep and headed to Huntington Beach, Calif. Doherty didn’t have a job or a place to live, but he was where he could play beach volleyball every day.

“I’ve always been better at adapting than planning anyway,” Doherty said.

2017 Seattle Open What: The Seattle Open, a stop on the Association of Volleyball Professionals tour, featuring men’s and women’s beach volleyball competition. Where: Lake Sammamish Park When: Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Online: avp.com/event/seattle-open/

A few years after moving to California, Doherty, a former minor-league pitcher, had become good enough at his new sport that he didn’t need another job. He’s a professional beach volleyball player and spends his summers traveling to tournaments.

At his next stop in 2017, Doherty and his partner, John Hyden, will be playing in the Seattle Open at Lake Sammamish Park this weekend. The Seattle-area tournament, part of the Association of Volleyball Professionals tour, is where he earned his first tour win in 2015.

“For now, whether (playing beach volleyball) is going to work out in the long-term, who knows?” Doherty said. “But if this is something that gets you really excited and out of bed in the morning, then that’s exactly what you should do.”

Dreams of MLB

Doherty has now played two sports at the professional level, but neither is the sport most people expect. Doherty is 7 feet tall, and Steve Johnson, one of Doherty’s close friends, said strangers sometimes ask which NBA team Doherty plays for. Doherty is the tallest athlete on the AVP tour and the first player of his height in minor-league baseball.

“He was born 11 pounds, 4 ounces and just take it from there,” said Doherty’s mom, Nancy O’Brien, who is 6-foot-4. “In T-ball when they are 6, he looked like he was 8 or 9 or 10, and the parents wanted to see his birth certificate because he was hitting the ball over the hot dog hut off the tee.”

When he was a high schooler going to prom, Doherty’s mom called the New York Knicks’ front office to ask where they buy suits for their NBA-sized players.

Even though Doherty played basketball until he was a senior in high school, baseball was the sport he wanted to pursue.

For most of Doherty’s life, his mind was set on Major League Baseball. He grew up in Toms River, N.J., the baseball town that produced Todd Frazier, and eventually became an All-American pitcher at Notre Dame. After three seasons there, Doherty signed a minor-league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2005. He played three years in the minors, one of which was with the Yakima Bears of the Northwest League.

Over Doherty’s bed in his childhood home hung a large photo of former Mariners star and Hall of Famer Randy Johnson, who was a living example of a taller-than-average major league pitcher. Doherty wanted to be one, too. But that dream ended when he was 23.

“When you get released in baseball, it’s literally one day they put your stuff in a garbage bag and out of the locker and tell you, ‘You don’t play for us anymore,’ ” Doherty said. “Your plan for the summer just really disappears.”

Life after baseball

Doherty didn’t know what would come next. Johnson, his friend from high school, lived in Hilton Head Island, S.C., and Doherty decided to join him. Doherty gravitated back toward baseball for a stint with an independent league team in Missouri, but he ultimately came back to South Carolina.

In the one-bedroom apartment, Johnson had a twin-size bed that functioned as a couch in the living room. That’s where Doherty slept for more than a year. For the most part, Doherty spent his time playing video games and going to the beach.

“He would be sitting on my living room floor watching TV and just be so tan because he’s at the beach all day,” Johnson said. “There’s sand everywhere, and he’d be in his boardshorts playing the guitar. You kind of got this image of this dude living the dream.”

In South Carolina, Johnson worked at a bank, and Doherty had a few odd jobs, working as a caddie at a neighborhood golf course and at a T-shirt shop.

On Hilton Head Island, there was a beach volleyball court and Doherty said that seemed to be where “a big, fun group of people were.” In their first game they played, Doherty and Johnson were beaten by a pair of high school girls.

“We were terrible,” Doherty said. “But we were having fun.”

They bought a cheap volleyball at a grocery store and would play whenever Johnson got home from work. For Doherty, it became a competitive outlet, something he temporarily lost when he stopped playing baseball.

They would see how many times they could bump the ball back and forth. Whenever they hit a new milestone, they’d go to Mellow Mushroom, a pizza place where the staff knew Doherty wanted a pizza and Johnson wanted a calzone without asking.

Just before Doherty left Hilton Head, Doherty and Johnson beat the best beach volleyball player in the area and his partner. They had always said that’s when they would know they’d made it.

“We talked about that win forever,” Johnson said. “We went to Mellow Mushroom, partied our faces off. That was pretty much our Hilton Head life — volleyball, work, sand, beach.”

‘It’d be fun to try’

Doherty is suited well to be a beach volleyball player, Johnson said. He’s always been laid back.

Doherty wrote an e-book about beach volleyball, and he opened the Amazon description with, “So I wrote an entire book, and now I have to write a description of that book? Geez, this is starting to feel like homework.” On one book-rating website, he gave his own book a review.

Before he drove out to California, Doherty’s mom tried to give him advice. Was it reasonable to pursue this sport as a career? She asked how many beach volleyball players in the country supported themselves solely by playing their sport. Maybe about 10, Doherty told her.

“Are you good enough to do that?” Doherty remembers his mom asking.

“Oh no, not even close,” he said. “But it’d be fun to try.”

Eventually, he made it work. After three years in California, Doherty quit his pizza delivery job. For the last five years, he’s supported himself through his sport.

Thanks to beach volleyball, Doherty said he’s been to close to 20 countries. Later this summer, he’ll play at the world championships in Vienna. And after each trip, the former baseball player returns to the California coast to the life he’s embracing.

“I hate to say this,” Doherty’s mom said, “but I have a feeling he’s not coming back to New Jersey.”