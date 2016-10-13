Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Ann Arbor, Mich., promised customers a 1 percent discount for each point Michigan defeated Rutgers by last Saturday.

So what’s next, a price slash on khaki pants?

Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Ann Arbor, Mich., promised customers a 1 percent discount for each point Michigan defeated Rutgers by last Saturday and Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines obliged, winning 78-0.

Fortunately for the restaurant’s bottom line, the discount was capped at 50 percent.

NFL headlines

• At Fark.com: “Kaepernick to start against Bills on Sunday / Rex Ryan reportedly to play national anthem on third downs.”

• At TheKicker.com: “Browns fined by OSHA for providing unsafe work environment for QBs.”

Money player

Eagles rookie QB Carson Wentz left a $500 tip for a $1,000 bar tab he and his college buddies rang up during a visit to Herd & Horns Bar and Grill in Fargo, N.D., during Philly’s bye week.

Which is the numerical equivalent of scoring a touchdown and going for three.

Bills QB caught off guard

Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor lined up behind left guard instead of center, leading to an errant shotgun snap in Sunday’s 30-19 win over the Rams.

“I was really pleased with Tyrod,” Bills coach Rex Ryan told reporters. “I’ll say this: He’s better behind the center than he is the guard.”

Sacked for a loss

The IMF says the world debt is up to a record $152 trillion.

Or $151 trillion, not counting what the NFL teams owe their quarterbacks.

Quote marks

• Jim Barach of WCHS-TV in Charleston, W.Va., after former WWE rassler Alberto Del Rio was attacked outside an airport restaurant: “Why is there never a folding chair around when you need one?”

• Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, on his plans for retirement at age 89: “I’m going to try to live! … I’m looking for a much smaller house and a much larger medicine cabinet.”

• Cris Cyborg, to Fox Sports 1, taunting MMA rival Ronda Rousey: “I watched her shadowbox, and the shadow won.”

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, after a man in Tennessee led police on a 100-mile chase: “You know it’s a long chase when the bad guy has a pit crew.”

Extra cargo

Hawaiian Airlines is being sued for weighing passengers before flights.

Apparently the Pro Bowl O-line surcharge was the last straw.