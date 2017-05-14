In a huge day for Washington rowing, the men’s and women’s teams each earned Pac-12 championships Sunday on Lake Natoma in Gold River, Calif. It was the first time since 1997 the UW men’s and women’s teams won conference titles in the same year.

It was the first time since 1997 the UW men’s and women’s teams won conference titles in the same year.

The Washington women, who have been ranked No. 1 in the nation for six straight weeks, swept all five races – their seventh sweep of the season. Meanwhile, the UW men won all of their races except in the freshman eight, where they placed second to California.

“It’s humbling, honestly,” said UW women’s coach Yasmin Farooq. “Sweeps are special and when they happen, it’s something to be thankful for and treasure. We went in planning our best races in each boat yet. We did not think beyond doing our best to win each race. Every lineup stepped up and delivered. It was an awesome team effort and the right next step towards NCAAs. I’m so proud of everything that this team has accomplished so far this year.”

The team title is the 15th for the women’s program; the men have won 36, most recently in 2015.

Washington’s women scored 45.5 points, compared with 39 for runner-up Cal. Stanford was third with 31.5 and Washington State was fourth at 23.5.

The NCAA women’s championships start May 26 on Mercer Lake in West Windsor, N.J.

The men will come back to Lake Natoma for the IRA National Championships on June 2-4.

The UW men had 72 points, seven more than second-place California. Washington State tied Oregon for seventh.

“This team showed a lot of strength and trust in each other today,” said Washington men’s coach Michael Callahan. “It is great to see their hard work pay off. But now it is time to get back to work. We still have room to grow and we are ready to put it all out there for the IRAs.”

