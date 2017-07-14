In semifinal matches at Centre Court on Friday, Federer beat Tomas Berdych in straight sets and Cilic rallied past American Sam Querrey in four sets.

LONDON – They love their history at the All England Club and they love Roger Federer and, above all, they love watching him make history.

Now the Swiss superstar stands one victory from an unprecedented eighth Wimbledon men’s singles championship after qualifying for his 11th appearance in the final, surpassing a record he already held.

About three weeks from turning 36, and a father of four, Federer continued his resurgent season and unchallenged run through this tournament by conjuring up just enough brilliance to beat 2010 runner-up Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 in the semifinals Friday.

“It’s great, but it doesn’t give me the title quite yet. That’s why I came here this year,” the third-seeded Federer said. “I’m so close now, so I just got to stay focused.”

He has won every set he has played in six matches, and while he did not exactly dominate against the 11th-seeded Berdych, Federer was never in much trouble. On Sunday, Federer will face 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic, who reached his first Wimbledon final by eliminating 24th-seeded Sam Querrey of the United States 6-7 (6-8), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 with the help of 25 aces and some terrific returning.

“This is his home court,” No. 7 seed Cilic said of Federer, “(the) place where he feels the best and knows that he can play the best game.”

Federer won his seventh Wimbledon title in 2012 and lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2014 and 2015 finals.

Federer would be the oldest man to win Wimbledon in the Open era, which dates to 1968; as it is, he is the oldest male finalist since Ken Rosewall was 39 in 1974.

“I mean, I don’t see anything that would indicate, really, Roger is getting older or anything like that,” Berdych said. “He’s just proving his greatness in our sport.”

Federer won the Australian Open in January for his record-extending 18th Grand Slam title and first major anywhere in 4½ years.

Cilic, who is from Croatia, ousted the first U.S. man to play in the semifinals of a major since Andy Roddick in 2009.

Cilic and Querrey are each 6 feet 6 and have powerful serves.

“I kind of felt like he pushed me around a little bit today,” Querrey said. “I had that break in the fourth. When he broke me back, he just played a great game. Kind of deflated me a little bit.”

Cilic is 1-6 in matches against Federer.

Cilic’s lone victory was by straight sets in the semis in New York three years ago, on the way to his one major title.

“I still know that it’s a big mountain to climb,” Cilic said. “Roger is playing maybe (some) of his best tennis of his career at the moment.”

Women’s final

• It has been 17 years since American Venus Williams won Wimbledon for her first Grand Slam tournament title. On Saturday, she will be aiming for her sixth championship at the All England Club and eighth major trophy overall when she faces Garbine Muguruza of Spain.

ESPN coverage begins at 6 a.m. PDT.

Williams is 37 and would be the oldest woman to win the Wimbledon title since Charlotte Cooper Sterry in 1908.