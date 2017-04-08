On April 29, Roger Federer — winner of a record 18 Grand Slam men’s singles titles — will take on American John Isner in an exhibition match at KeyArena.

Turns out that Roger Federer — quite possibly the greatest tennis player of all time — was a Sonics fan. He has fond memories of watching Shawn Kemp and Detlef Schremph as a kid, so when he was trying to figure out a place to host a charity event, KeyArena came to mind. Of course, getting the chance to partner with Bill Gates had its appeal as well.

On Saturday, April 29, Federer — winner of a record 18 Grand Slam men’s singles titles — will take on American John Isner in an exhibition match (called Match for Africa 4 – Seattle) to support children’s education in Africa. Tickets can be purchased at the KeyArena box office, Ticketmaster or by phone at (800) 745-3000 with net proceeds going to the Roger Federer Charitable Fund/Roger Federer Foundation.

As a warmup, Federer will play alongside Gates in a doubles match vs. Isner and a surprise guest. Earlier this week, he gave me a phone interview to talk tennis, rivalries and, of course, the Seahawks.

Matt Calkins: You’re 35 and just won the Australian Open after a six-month layoff rehabbing your knee. How are you still doing this?

RF: It’s been great fun. It was always a goal of mine ever since I became the world No. 1 back in 2004 to look at the longevity. I remember seeing the likes of Andre Agassi or Jimmy Connors and seeing them play 35-plus years old. I remember what it created for young up-and-coming players. Being able to play through generations was something that intrigued me. Basically I tried to keep a schedule that kept me as injury free as possible and as motivated as possible. So now that I’m still able to play with the best and play in the biggest tournaments and be competitive with everybody — it’s a wonderful feeling, and I’ve fulfilled my dream by being able to play at 35. I never thought I was going to make it really. I did it, it’s great, and hopefully there’s more to come.

MC: It had been four and half years since you last won a Grand Slam. Your oldest children (twin girls) are 8 now. Did it mean more to you that they can comprehend what you did?

RF: Yeah, for me personally it was nice that they did see me maybe win the Australian Open, but the thing is they all went to bed because it was late. The match started at 7. So they had their schedule where they had to go to bed. But then they wake up and sort of FaceTime me or Skype me, I showed them the trophy and they were so excited. The next morning after I was partying with the team they came into the room to welcome me, and it was the most surreal and beautiful thing. I’ve played a lot of matches and I’ve won a lot of matches and won tournaments since becoming a dad. It’s great to be able to be on Tour with all four kids and my wife and doing it all together. It’s a situation I never thought that I would be in. I thought … when I was dreaming as a boy I saw myself maybe winning on center court at Wimbledon, maybe, that was a faraway dream. But I didn’t see myself looking up into the stands and seeing four kids and a wife as my entourage. It’s changed dramatically since I was a little boy. I think they definitely enjoyed me bringing back the big trophy, that’s for sure.

MC: Is it a goal of yours to be remembered as the best of all time?

RF: Not really — because honestly it’s just so hard in tennis to compare different eras. Of course, you try to be the best in your time, but everybody did something exceptional. The sport went from amateur to professional in a time and also with the wooden rackets and then things changed with graphite rackets. I don’t know, I’m very proud and happy of some of the records I was able to get. But every record that was put out there, it seems like the press and everybody reminds you that you should break it, and when you break it, you’re better. I don’t believe personally that that’s the way you should always look at it, because back in the day you didn’t play so much for records, I think it’s more of a now-a-days phenomenon that you have to break every record out there. It is different today, but I’m happy about my longevity and I’m happy about my success of course.

MC: I saw you play in a charity event at Indian Wells several years ago with Rafael Nadal, Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras.

RF: Yeah, Hit for Haiti.

MC: Right. And, of course, that was when Pete got so ticked at Andre (who was making fun of his stingy tipping) that he served the ball right at him when Andre was at the net. What were you thinking at that time?

RF: Yeah, it got a little intense. A bit unfortunate, a bit of a pity, of course. It was awkward, but let’s not forget, it was for a good cause and we raised money, which was very much needed for Haiti, because they got hit by this earthquake which was terrible.

MC: People forget how funny Andre was up until that point, then it just got weird.

RF: Oh my god, it got super weird.

MC: Speaking of that, how would you describe your relationship with Rafa?

RF: I mean, it’s a good one. There’s a lot of respect for one another. I think we both see something in the other player that we can’t do. We admire each other from that standpoint. His record at the French Open is mind-blowing to me — how he can dominate a tournament like that. I went to Mallorca last year and did the academy with him, which was very exciting for him and for me as well, thinking of the future of tennis in his home country. It has not always been simple. When you play each other every weekend and there’s a lot of pressure and stress, sometimes you get angry at one another. We’ve had those moments, too. But at the end of the day we do shake hands and we can always go for dinner any single day of our lives because we like each other a lot. And I think looking forward when we’re old and retired, I think we’ll look back at our matches and think that it was epic that we had side-by-side great careers.

MC: I heard Magic Johnson and Larry Bird used to obsess over each other, thinking about each other every night. Did you ever get that way with Rafa?

RF: There was a time when we played a lot, and back then I would go to practice, and I would just realize the way he plays with the big top spin and being a lefty, which there’s hardly anybody around that plays like that, I just realized that I needed someone to practice with that’s similar to Rafa just so I’d get used to it. And one of the reasons I am the player I am today is because I had to adjust, and I had to change my game to play against him, and I don’t know — I hope I did a little bit of the same with him.

MC: A lot of great athletes go on too long. When do you know when it will be time to call it quits?

RF: Um, tough to say. Of course, the easy way out, which is not the ones I like is if injury strikes or if something happened to my wife or kids, that would be a reason not to continue playing. Of course, I wish dearly that I can finish on my terms. That, you know, maybe one day, you finish a match and think, “You know what? That’s it.” Where you wake up in the morning and you’re content to call it a day. I hope it’s not because of bad performances where there’s a feeling that I can’t get through anymore. Like if every time I get to the quarters I can’t get past that. That would be a reason for me, and it would also take the fun away from it. But really, as long as I’m successful, and as long as I’m enjoying it, I’ll be doing it. The goal is definitely to play for a few more years and sees where it takes me. I try not to plan that far ahead anymore. When I do plan, it’s very scheduled because of the family involved. I want to know what my wife and my kids are getting into, so we have rigid planning.

MC: Do you have any impressions of Seattle?

RF: When I think of Seattle, I see the needle. I see the skyline. And of course I think of Microsoft and Starbucks and Bill Gates. It’s great to be associated with Bill Gates, who to me is a leader of philanthropy.

MC: Do you know anybody who plays for the Seahawks?

RF: Is the guy who goes Beast Mode in Seattle?

MC: He used to be.

RF: OK. And Russell Wilson, he’s the quarterback right?

MC: I think they’re going to like you here.