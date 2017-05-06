Risque’s Legacy, the Washington champion 2-year-old filly last year , heads a field of seven 3-year-old fillies in Sunday’ $50,000 Seattle Stakes, the first of 30 stakes races at the Auburn racetrack this season.
Risque’s Legacy, the Washington champion 2-year-old filly last year , heads a field of seven 3-year-old fillies in Sunday’ $50,000 Seattle Stakes, the first of 30 stakes races at the Auburn racetrack this season.
The Seattle, run at 6 furlongs, also features Blazinbeauty, who rallied for victories last year in the 6-furlong Barbara Shinpoch Stakes and the 1 1/16-mile Gottstein Futurity, and figures to be rallying late Sunday.
Risque’s Legacy is 2 for 2 lifetime, with her gate-to-wire victories including an easy triumph in the Washington Cup.
The pace figures to be hot Sunday, however, as front-runners Retreat Yourself, Alliford Bay, Getting Joellenned and Always Enuff are in the lineup.
Most Read Stories
- More records fall: Median home price hits $722,000 in Seattle and $880,000 on Eastside
- Go to counseling to deal with that man-child you married | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle’s Harborview could lose $627M a year under new health-care bill, executive director says
- 2,500 lightning strikes: Check out storm photos from across Seattle region
- 5 shot, 1 woman fatally, in Central District, University District, South Seattle VIEW
Risque’s Legacy, ridden by by Rocco Bown, is the 5-2 morning-line favorite.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.