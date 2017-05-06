Risque’s Legacy, the Washington champion 2-year-old filly last year , heads a field of seven 3-year-old fillies in Sunday’ $50,000 Seattle Stakes, the first of 30 stakes races at the Auburn racetrack this season.

Risque’s Legacy, the Washington champion 2-year-old filly last year , heads a field of seven 3-year-old fillies in Sunday’ $50,000 Seattle Stakes, the first of 30 stakes races at the Auburn racetrack this season.

The Seattle, run at 6 furlongs, also features Blazinbeauty, who rallied for victories last year in the 6-furlong Barbara Shinpoch Stakes and the 1 1/16-mile Gottstein Futurity, and figures to be rallying late Sunday.

Risque’s Legacy is 2 for 2 lifetime, with her gate-to-wire victories including an easy triumph in the Washington Cup.

The pace figures to be hot Sunday, however, as front-runners Retreat Yourself, Alliford Bay, Getting Joellenned and Always Enuff are in the lineup.

Risque’s Legacy, ridden by by Rocco Bown, is the 5-2 morning-line favorite.