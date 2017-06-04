The Reign loses 1-0 and has an overall record of 0-4-2 at Chicago.

In their second consecutive road match, Seattle Reign FC fell 1-0 to the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday.

It was Reign FC’s first loss at Toyota Park, earning a draw in their lone previous meeting at the venue.

The lone goal in the match came in the 49th minute from forward Christen Press, her fifth career goal against Reign FC, the most by any player against the Reign.

Huerta had the ball on the wing, and after dribbling her way toward the endline, she passed the ball off to a cutting Press. Just outside the six-yard box, Press slotted the ball into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

The loss moves Reign FC’s (3-2-3, 12 points) record against the Red Stars to 3-5-4. Seattle has never defeated Chicago on the road, with an record of 0-4-2.

The first chance of the match came in the 28th minute, when midfielder Sofia Huerta found space on the break. Huerta fired a shot from just inside the box, but Reign goalkeeper Haley Kopmeyer was able to make the diving save and keep the Red Stars off the board early.

After going into the half with the score tied 0-0, Reign FC came out quickly to start the second half. In the 46th minute, forward Nahomi “Naho” Kawasumi dropped the ball off to midfielder Rumi Utsugi on a trailing run into the box. Utsugi put her shot on frame, forcing Chicago goalie Alyssa Naeher to make a diving save to push the ball away.