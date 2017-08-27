Fans attending Washington Cup Day at Emerald Downs were able to show appreciation to a local equine legend — two-time Longacres Mile winner Stryker Phd — and then cash win bets on favored Mach One Rules in the Muckleshoot Tribal Classic.

Fans attending Washington Cup Day at Emerald Downs on Sunday were able to show appreciation to a local equine legend — recently retired Stryker Phd — and then cash win bets on favored Mach One Rules in the Muckleshoot Tribal Classic.

Stryker Phd was not entered in the Muckleshoot Tribal Classic, which was to have been the 8-year-old gelding’s final race, because of a foot abscess.

But the winner of the 2014 and 2015 Longacres Mile was honored in a retirement ceremony between races at the Auburn track and, with “The Final Countdown” playing over the public-address system, was walked through the paddock and down the stretch.

Stryker Phd, trained by Larry Ross for owner Jim and Mona Hour of Bellevue, won 11 of 33 starts, and his bankroll of $631,011 ranks third all time among horses bred in Washington. He was voted Washington Horse of the Year in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

As for the $50,000 Muckleshoot Tribal Classic, Mach One Rules finished 1¼ lengths ahead of front-running Dedicated to You.

Mach One Rules, trained by Frank Lucarelli and ridden by Isaias Enriquez, ran 1 1/16 miles in 1 minute, 42.21 seconds. The 4-year-old gelding paid $3.80 to win.

“He’s had a great year, I couldn’t be happier with Mach One Rules,” Lucarelli said.

There were six $50,000 stakes races on the Washington Cup card — and trainers Lucarelli and Blaine Wright combined to win five.

Lucarelli sent out Grace Bay ($10.60 to win) for an 8¼-length romp in the Sophomore Filly Stakes.

Wright, who is leading the standings this season, became the first trainer in track history to win three stakes races in a day.

His winners were Bella Mia ($2.40) in the Juvenile Filly, Pulpits Power ($9.60) in the Sophomore and Exit Sixty Slew ($10.60) in the Filly and Mare.

Exit Sixty Slew finished 3½ lengths in front of 1-5 shot Citizen Kitty, a 5-year-old mare who had five victories and two seconds in her previous seven starts at Emerald Downs.

Wright claimed two of the stakes winners for rather moderate amounts during this season: Exit Sixty Slew for $20,000 on June 3 and Pulpits Power for $15,000 on Aug. 13.

Sippin Fire ($5), who is trained by Steve Bullock, cruised by 5½ lengths in the Juvenile Colts and Geldings.