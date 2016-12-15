China withdrew from World Pole Sport Championships because its flag wasn’t flown outside venue.

Guess China won’t finish No. 1 in the poles.

That country’s pole-dancing squad pulled out of the World Pole Sport Championships in Florence, Italy, because the flags of competing countries flown outside the venue somehow didn’t include the Chinese flag.

Headlines

• At SportsPickle.com: “Donald Trump to also honor professional wrestling champions at the White House.”

• At TheKicker.com: “Harbaugh proves loyalty to Michigan by eating a Rams jersey.”

Out on a limb

Marcell Dareus won’t make anyone forget Joe Namath.

Just like Namath — the Jets QB who famously guaranteed a victory over the heavily favored Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III — the Bills defensive tackle is guaranteeing his team will win its next game, too.

Against the 0-13 Cleveland Browns.

Fact of the Week

Tweet from ESPN’s Mike & Mike radio show: “The last three Steelers head coaches have won 442 games. The last three Browns head coaches have won 14 games.”

Cruel & unusual

Saying “there’s lots of pictures of baseball players dressed up as Disney princesses,” Major League Baseball announced a crackdown on rookie hazings.

Fortunately for Minnesota, being forced to dress in a Twins uniform isn’t included in the ban.

Quote marks

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, on reports that Rio de Janeiro is reportedly broke just three months after hosting the Olympics: “I don’t know why, but we can rule out spending all its money on cleaning up the water.”

• Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizale, to reporters, on why Le­Bron James isn’t cut out to be a coach someday: “He would kill somebody. Perfection is like — he wants perfection.”

• Blogger Chad Picasner, on the unveiling of a scented candle that smells like KFC fried chicken: “The Red Sox have already ordered a year’s supply.”

• Pat Forde of Yahoo! Sports, on why there will always be a TV market for second-rate bowl games: “Because watching Eastern Michigan-Old Dominion is still better than listening to uncle Bob rehash the presidential election, am I right?”

Making waves

A 62.3-foot wave in the North Atlantic between the United Kingdom and Ireland in 2013 has been certified as the largest ever recorded, the World Meteorological Organization announced.

For the record, the biggest man-made wave remains Vince Wolfork’s cannonball at a Houston Texans pool party.