The defending-champion Penguins put a mere 12 shots on goal, but beat the visiting Nashville Predators 5-3 in the opener of the best-of-seven Final.

PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Penguins seldom tested the hottest goaltender in the playoffs in Game 1 of the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final against Nashville.

They beat Pekka Rinne anyway.

Rookie Jake Guentzel fired the puck past Rinne with 3:17 left in regulation to put the Penguins ahead to stay in a back-and-forth 5-3 victory on Monday night.

Guentzel, who didn’t have a goal in his previous eight games, helped the defending champions escape after blowing a three-goal lead.

Nick Bonino scored twice for the Penguins. Conor Sheary scored his first of the playoffs and Evgeni Malkin scored his eighth. The Penguins won despite putting a mere 12 shots on goal.

Matt Murray finished with 23 saves for the Penguins, who used the first coach’s challenge in Final history to wipe out an early Nashville goal and held on despite going an astonishing 37 minutes without a shot in one span.

“I think at the end of the day, we’re up 1-0,” Bonino said. “We had a good first, we had a terrible second and we were terrible in the third. I don’t think it’s X’s and O’s. We’ve got to work harder, compete a little harder, but we got some timely goals.”

Game 2 is Wednesday night in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins are seeking to become the first repeat champions since the Detroit Red Wings in 1997 and 1998.

Ryan Ellis, Colton Sissons and Frederick Gaudreau scored for the Predators. Rinne stopped seven shots.

The Penguins had all of three days to get ready for the Final following a draining slog through the Eastern Conference that included a pair of Game 7 victories, the second a double-overtime thriller against Ottawa on Thursday. Players rejected the notion they were fatigued against “Smashville.”