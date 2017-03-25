Tyler Dorsey poured in 27 points, Dillon Brooks added 17 and third-seeded Oregon ended Kansas’ romp through the NCAA tournament with a 74-60 victory. The Ducks will play either North Carolina or Kentucky in a national semifinal next weekend.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Tyler Dorsey poured in 27 points, Dillon Brooks added 17 and third-seeded Oregon ended Kansas’ romp through the NCAA tournament with a 74-60 victory Saturday night that gave the Ducks their first Final Four trip since 1939.

Dylan Ennis added 12 points for the Ducks (33-5), who took the lead with 16 minutes left in the first half and never trailed again.

Oregon, coached by Dana Altman, will face the winner of Sunday’s game between North Carolina and Kentucky in a national semifinal Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.

Frank Mason III had 21 points in his final game for the Jayhawks (31-5), who had rolled to the Elite Eight by an average margin of 30 points. But their dream season ended with a thud 40 minutes from campus in a game where little went right.

Star freshman Josh Jackson was mired in early foul trouble. Sharpshooting Devonte Graham was off.

And the swagger the Big 12 champions showed in humiliating Purdue in the Sweet 16 quickly became a distant memory on a night that belonged to the Pac-12 squad.

Kansas coach Bill Self dropped to 2-7 in Elite Eight games, including four defeats as a No. 1 seed.

“I’m disappointed for them (his players) more than I am for me,” Self said. “But the one thing that happened today, and it’s hard to admit: The best team did win today.”

Jordan Bell added 11 points, 13 rebounds and eight blocks for Oregon.

Jackson was held to 10 points for the top-seeded Jayhawks in what was almost certainly his final college game. Foul trouble that sent Jackson to the bench for much of the first half helped allow the Ducks to carve out a comfortable lead.

Dorsey finished the half with back-to-back threes, including a deep bank shot at the buzzer, as the Ducks pranced to their locker room celebrating a 44-33 advantage.

They kept going in the second half, beating the Jayhawks at their own game: Getting into transition and knocking down three-pointers.

Note

• Indiana, which fired Tom Crean earlier this month, hired Archie Miller of Dayton as coach. Miller is the brother of Arizona coach Sean Miller.

There had been speculation Indiana would hire former standout Hoosiers player Steve Alford for the job; Alford will remain UCLA’s coach.