The Indiana Pacers have agreed to trade George to the Thunder for guard Victor Oladipo and former Gonzaga forward Domantas Sabonis, said two people with knowledge of the details.

Paul George has a new home, and Russell Westbrook has a new star teammate.

The Indiana Pacers have agreed to trade forward George to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard Victor Oladipo and former Gonzaga forward Domantas Sabonis, said two people with knowledge of the details. The stunning deal gives Westbrook, the newly crowned league most valuable player, some serious help next season.

Teams came together on the trade Friday, hours before the free-agent market was set to open at 9:01 p.m. PDT. The deal was first reported by ESPN.

George, 27, told the Pacers recently he planned to leave as a free agent next summer, virtually forcing the team to find a trade before losing him for nothing.

George could have been in line for the so-called “Supermax” extension — a five-year pact worth about $201 million — with Indiana this summer, had he been among the 15 players voted onto the first, second or third All-NBA team this offseason.

He wasn’t, though if he is an All-NBA player in the 2017-18 season — certainly possible with the numbers he could post playing alongside Westbrook — George would be eligible for a huge payday again. But if he is set on joining the Los Angeles Lakers next summer, as has been reported for some time, George would miss out on that massive extra windfall.

Westbrook spent eight seasons playing alongside forward Kevin Durant, who left the Thunder last summer to join Golden State in free agency and was Finals MVP as the Warriors won the championship last month.

Griffin, Curry will stay put

Forward Blake Griffin of the Los Angeles Clippers was in line to be one of the most pursued players in free agency.

That is, until he decided to skip free agency ­— and his reward will be one of the richest contracts in league history.

Griffin, 28, reportedly agreed to terms on a five-year deal worth approximately $175 million to remain with the Clippers, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Teams can officially begin signing players Thursday.

Griffin’s deal will be worth about $22 million more than the then-record $153 million contract Memphis guard Mike Conley signed last summer.

But the total value of Griffin’s deal was surpassed when guard Stephen Curry reportedly agreed to a five-year, $201 million contract to remain with Golden State.

Curry, 29, was not expected to test the market.

Griffin, meanwhile, was planning to meet with other teams, including Phoenix and Denver. He canceled those talks after striking the deal to remain in Los Angeles.

The Clippers will look decidedly different, though, as nine-time All-Star guard Chris Paul decided to leave and wound up getting traded ahead of the free-agency window to the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster deal earlier this week.

Griffin has spent his entire pro career with the Clippers, averaging 21.5 points and 9.4 rebounds on 52 percent shooting. He has missed 83 games because of injuries and suspensions in the past three seasons.

Notes

• It didn’t take the Minnesota Timberwolves long to find a replacement for guard Ricky Rubio.

A few hours after trading Rubio to the Utah Jazz, the Wolves agreed to terms with free-agent point guard Jeff Teague on a three-year deal worth $57 million. A person with knowledge of the situation told AP the deal includes a player option for the third year.

Teague averaged 15.3 points and a career-high 7.8 assists for Indiana last season. He shot 35.7 percent from three-point range and is a better jump shooter than Rubio. The Wolves were looking to upgrade their shooting after trading for former Chicago swingman Jimmy Butler last week.

• To acquire Rubio, the Jazz sent Oklahoma City’s 2018 first-round draft pick to Minnesota.

Utah is seeking to convince All-Star free agent Gordon Hayward to return and build off last season’s playoff run. Utah, coached by Mercer Island High graduate Quin Snyder, hadn’t previously reached the playoffs since 2012.

Rubio’s arrival likely means the end of George Hill’s run in Utah. Hill averaged a career-high 16.9 points last season.

• Other reported moves Friday included swingman Tony Snell agreeing on a four-year deal that could be worth up to $46 million to stay with Milwaukee and center Nene getting a four-year deal worth $15 million to remain in Houston.

• The Chicago Bulls waived point guard Rajon Rondo, 31, a four-time All-Star. They bought out Rondo for $3 million rather than exercise a $13.4 million option for next season. He signed a two-year deal to come to Chicago from Sacramento last summer.